Unexpected! Wisin and Yandel announced one last project together

PUERTO RICO — For more than two decades, Wisin and Yandel They have been one of the artists with the greatest impact within the urban genre. Fans enjoy their songs and let them know. However, their career as a duo has reached its final stage. This was announced a few weeks ago, but they also revealed some pending projects.

After announcing their separation as a group, the artists announced their last concert tour. To date, they have only confirmed a few dates, most of them in Puerto Rico. The “Sexy Move” singers are expected to announce new features in the coming months. Fans ask them to perform in countries like Argentina, Colombia and Chile.

Wisin and Yandel give great news to their fans

When it was believed that the trajectory of Wisin and Yandel would come to an end after the “Last Mission” tour, the outstanding performers came with new news for their most loyal fans. It turns out that the singers are working on a documentary about their lives. A very special project with which they seek to relive moments of their career.

“This documentary will be a tribute to the fans who have accompanied us throughout all these years. We feel deeply grateful to God, you, our family and our team to be able to relive so many moments and show you moments that you have never seen before”, was the message shared by the artists from Instagram.

According to data provided by Wisin and Yandelthis new project is scheduled to come to light during the next year 2023. In addition, it was learned that the documentary of Puerto Ricans will be produced by W.K.Entertainment Y Andy Martinezin an alliance with sony music. The fans were very anxious for the premiere.