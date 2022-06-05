Bulgari is pleased to announce the launch of its 2022 global campaign, titled “Unexpected Wonders”. In this new campaign, as well as showcasing some of his signature icons, the Roman jeweler brought together five incredible talents with extraordinary reach and impact around the world. With “Unexpected Wonders”, Bulgari confirms more than ever its unique legacy of star jewelry box Y jewelers star.

“Unexpected Wonders” was captured in Rome, the city that never ceases to amaze and stands as an eternal source of inspiration for Bulgari. This production is an invitation to fully appreciate the joy that comes from the smallest, the simplest things, because the ordinary can ultimately be extraordinary.

To present its jewelery and watchmaking creations, Bulgari chose five extraordinary women. The list includes some friends of the brand for several years, such as the American actress Zendaya, the singer of BLACKPINK Lalisa, also known as LISA, and Chinese actress Shu Qi; as well as welcoming two prestigious new personalities: Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway and US-based Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. These high-profile stars were captured by Dan Jackson and Chris Colls, who uniquely managed to portray the strength and multifaceted nature of their distinct personalities.

In particular, Anne Hathaway was captured wearing sumptuous High Jewelery creations or timeless pieces from the range Serpentineand also fine jewelry and watches from the collection Divas’ Dream. On the other hand, Zendaya sophisticatedly unveils High Jewelry artworks, and expresses her personality through the collection. b.zero1 Y bb. While Priyanka Chopra Jonas hypnotizes with the High Jewelry collection and with the icon Serpentine; LISA’s fresh, edgy style resonates with the line’s necklaces and rings B.Zero1. The Korean music star also shows off her sophisticated side by wearing the elegant pendants from the collection. Divas’ Dream.Together they embody the diversity, equity and inclusion that drive Bulgari’s ethics and values ​​and uphold Bulgari’s status as Star Jewelry Box.

In addition to appearing in the images shot by Dan Jackson, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway are starring in a branding film directed by Academy Award winner Paolo Sorrentino. Experiencing wonders big and small, the two superstars explore a magical shower of flowers and enjoy a breathtaking view of the magnificence of Rome. In addition, they enjoy their freedom dancing in the rooms of a sumptuous palazzowearing the wonderful jewels of the Bulgari collections and immortalizing the sweetest moments.