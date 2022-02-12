Prevention is better than cure. Yet it often happens, taken by the frenzy of life, to underestimate some signals of malaise that our body sends us. While intervening promptly could avoid the worsening of some important pathologies. Well, unexplained bruising, itching and fatigue could mean our liver is in pain.

This is the largest gland in our body. Its main functions are known to all: eliminate toxic substances from the blood, create a reserve of vitamins and transform and store sugars. Its vital importance is therefore evident.

Symptoms

Common symptoms of liver disease are pain in the right side of the abdomen and yellowing of the skin and eyes. In the presence of these signs, it is advisable to immediately contact a specialist. But let’s see what other small alarm bells to pay attention to.

Unexplained bruising, itching and fatigue could be the warning symptoms of distress in this organ

Bruises, or bruises as they are defined in medical terms, usually appear as a result of trauma. The bruise usually resorbs naturally within a couple of weeks. However, a consequence of the poorly functioning liver is the decrease in the number of platelets in the blood. It therefore happens that the blood does not clot normally. This causes bruises to appear on the body even without hitting or hitting the area.

Another sign that the liver is undergoing a period of overwork could be widespread itching. This happens when the gland fails to completely eliminate toxins from the body. So the solution could be a liver cleanse.

It is always the presence of toxic substances that are not well disposed of by the body the reason why one could feel particularly tired, even indolent.

A healthy lifestyle, good nutrition, correct and constant hydration and attention to recognizing the signals that the body sends us are the right behaviors to follow. But remember that in the presence of symptoms, more or less mild, it is essential to consult a specialist doctor, the only one able to provide an appropriate diagnosis. Do-it-yourself can be dangerous and is not recommended.

