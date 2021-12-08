“Unexplained ostracism, free Sputnik” – Time





Francesco Storace 08 December 2021

Vladimir Putin does not intend to stand by in the global fight against the pandemic and wants the ostracism against the Russian Sputnik vaccine to stop. More: he asked that the WHO take care of it and entrusted the message to the president of the international Rosary Cross, the Italian Francesco Rocca. And it promises cooperation. This is the scenario that opens up after the talks of the last few hours on call from Moscow. In the Russian capital there was Rocca, the president was instead in Sochi, from the dacha from which he also connected with his American counterpart, Biden, with whom instead of vaccines and pandemics he would not have spoken. Returning from the mission, Rocca understands that Putin wants to make the West understand that the Russian vaccine is suitable for everyone. And if we want to fight the pandemic with cooperation on a global level, the WHO must demand an end to the Moscow serum fight. The Russian federation certainly does not want to open a front of belligerence, but according to what the president of the Red Cross learns, the issue is also represented by only 50 countries in which Sputnik has access and it is not clear why. Putin has also vaccinated himself like tens of millions of citizens of his great country and they can do it all over the world, he says with particular pride. The substance is the demand for fair treatment, because the delays of the World Health Organization cannot be explained otherwise.





Putin does not say this to Rocca, in the 45 minutes of the interview, but who knows if he thinks of the clutches of the States behind what appear to be wasting time. And the Russian president entrusts the international Red Cross with a mandate to represent his instances. “In any case, we will be available to take an active part in the fairness of the distribution of vaccines,” he assures in the substance of the interview. «This is the heart of the problem – says Rocca – because Covax (ie the distribution of serums in the poorest countries) is no longer enough. Here too too many delays ». But what will Putin do about the pandemic compared to the demands of the Red Cross after Covax? «He is committed to working for fairness in the distribution of the vaccine. Covax had to vaccinate all the health workers in the poorest areas, but it was not even financed ». In short, there is a need for a change of strategy on a global level. And Putin has chosen World Volunteer Day to speak with the Red Cross, which is also a novelty in the negotiating policies of the Russian Federation. Talks on humanitarian issues that were usually entrusted to delegates of the President are now handled personally. The occasion of the meeting was the changing of the guard at the top of the Russian Red Cross, where a young 27-year-old doctor took the place of the incumbent, elderly president. By developing an action of solidarity, finally also at an international level and not only internally.





It is the game of underground diplomacy that is most useful for the objectives pursued. Putin has grasped the role of the national Red Crosses, essential for life within the countries where they operate. Local people do not see volunteers as foreign occupation troops. “The example comes from Afghanistan – says Rocca – there are also contacts with the Taliban thanks to the recognition of our independence and the neutrality of our mission”. Now, the decisive table returns to Geneva, where the Red Cross itself and the WHO are based. And the discussion will help us finally understand that the fight against the pandemic that has decimated the world needs the solidarity (and financial and scientific) commitment of all the Great Ones of the earth.



