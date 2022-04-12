It may happen that our body manifests some suffering through signals, which can also consist of vitamin deficiencies, infections, simple temporary illnesses or the arrival of an illness.

All the alarm bells that come it is good that they are not underestimated, without having to think about the worst. The only sensible thing to do is to see a doctor. In this way we will be able to undergo specific analyzes or particular tests to exclude more serious pathologies and in any case set up an adequate treatment. If we can identify the cause as soon as possible, we could prevent further complications.

Unexplained weight loss, muscle or joint pain and excessive fatigue could signal the presence of this insidious condition

Whether it is a generic pain or localized pain, moods, various anomalies, any clue can be important, so it should always be reported to our doctor.

Many symptoms may initially be the same for some conditions or be confused for something else. Unfortunately, we may find ourselves faced with more problematic and complex conditions and, even if research has made great strides, it is normal to feel upset.

There are millions of cases of cancer in Italy, a terrible disease that can become decidedly insidious and puts a strain on the body.

There are different stages and levels of aggression and, at times, early detection can be a decisive defense weapon. For this reason, periodic oncologist screenings should be carried out, as well as following a healthy lifestyle and communicating any signals to specialists.

The cause of this disease is due to genetic mutations present in one or more cells. These could sneak into healthy organs and tissues, damaging their functioning and structure.

These kinds of mutations may exist from birth or appear as a result of viruses, inflammation, exposure to UV rays, radiation or other factors.

Among the many symptoms that could appear, we could note unexplained weight loss, pain in the muscles or limbs, fatigue, discolouration of the skin, inflammation, digestive difficulties.

Other symptoms and diagnosis

Other possible spies could be persistent fever, which lasts a long time and does not pass easily, either as a result of infections or caused by the immune system.

Even sweating during the night, without particular causes, could reveal the presence of lymphomas.

Itching spread throughout the body, in addition to being due to various conditions, could appear as a symptom of cancer.

Potentially there would be many alarm bells, but only through specific tests, such as CT and PET, ultrasound, resonance, we will know what it is. Subsequently we will have to proceed with appropriate investigations and histological examination, to also understand the level of aggression and establish the appropriate treatment.

