“Unfair to other refugees”. Galli against the rule on Ukrainian doctors

“Either it applies to everyone or none“The decree that opens the doors to doctors and nurses Ukrainian refugeesallowing them to operate pro tempore in Italy, does not like a Massimo Galli. The former director of Infectious Diseases at the Sacco hospital in Milan is not there: in his opinion, in fact, the provision in question risks causing injustice. Not so much with respect to the Italian health personnel, as with respect to other refugees.
“From a strictly legal point of view, with all the solidarity and sympathy for colleagues forced to flee their homes, allowing Ukrainian health professionals to exercise the profession is something that cannot stand.“, said the professor at Adnkronos, denouncing the fact that this option is not allowed”to others who come, always as refugees, from other countries“For the infectious disease specialist, there is not war that takes: “If the refugee status implies the possibility of exercising the profession, it is valid for everyone or for none“. The government’s decision, however, falls within the” Urgent Measures for Ukraine “decree which precisely refers to the humanitarian consequences of the conflict.maximum solidarity“, However, Galli continues his reasoning and adds:”I feel I can say that professional skills are not measured on the basis of refugee status. I believe that individual measures in this area risk being slippery“.
According to the professor, rather, “the set of rules that regulate the exercise of the profession, not only medical, of people trained abroad should be put in hand otherwise the results may be questionable“. But we must not make a distinction, because otherwise – I concluded Galli -“favoring someone risks being deeply unfair to others“.
At the same time, the former primary has not lost sight of the topic that led him for months to offer his contribution in broadcasts and TV debates: Covid. Asked by Adkronos on the current development of the disease, Galli said: “Infections in Italy are on the rise, but the numbers declared are lower than the real ones ““. This is also because not all infections are registered. For example – he observed -“of people who have had the third vaccination dose and become infected often there are no reports“. Then iThe warning about the months to come and in particular about autumn. It would be good “getting there prepared, for example, having children much more vaccinated than they are now would be a good thing. And it would be useful to get there with the Green pass and not with discounts“, he has declared.