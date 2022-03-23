“Unfair to other refugees”. Galli against the rule on Ukrainian doctors

“ Either it applies to everyone or none “The decree that opens the doors to doctors and nurses Ukrainian refugeesallowing them to operate pro tempore in Italy, does not like a Massimo Galli. The former director of Infectious Diseases at the Sacco hospital in Milan is not there: in his opinion, in fact, the provision in question risks causing injustice. Not so much with respect to the Italian health personnel, as with respect to other refugees.

“ From a strictly legal point of view, with all the solidarity and sympathy for colleagues forced to flee their homes, allowing Ukrainian health professionals to exercise the profession is something that cannot stand. “, said the professor at Adnkronos, denouncing the fact that this option is not allowed” to others who come, always as refugees, from other countries “For the infectious disease specialist, there is not war that takes: “ If the refugee status implies the possibility of exercising the profession, it is valid for everyone or for none “. The government’s decision, however, falls within the” Urgent Measures for Ukraine “decree which precisely refers to the humanitarian consequences of the conflict. maximum solidarity “, However, Galli continues his reasoning and adds:” I feel I can say that professional skills are not measured on the basis of refugee status. I believe that individual measures in this area risk being slippery “.

According to the professor, rather, “ the set of rules that regulate the exercise of the profession, not only medical, of people trained abroad should be put in hand otherwise the results may be questionable “. But we must not make a distinction, because otherwise – I concluded Galli -“ favoring someone risks being deeply unfair to others “.