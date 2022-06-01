Unfaithful Chapter 39: 5 things that will happen this Sunday May 29 in Sadakatsiz | Turkish soap operas | FAME

What will happen inUnfaithful”? The telenovela that tells the story of Asya and Volkan, and which has managed to win over thousands of viewers in Spain, will continue with its impressive episodes this Sunday, May 29, on Antena 3. In episode 39, you can see that the sentimental relationship between Aras and Asya comes to an end because the secret of the mysterious young man is discovered, but with this situation Volkan will be happier than ever.

MORE INFORMATION: When will “Inocentes” and “Infiel” end in Spain after coming to an end in Turkey

Originally premiered as “Sadakatsiz“, the soap opera “Unfaithful” has the leading role of Cansu Dere Y Caner Cindoruk in the leading roles of Asya Y volcan. It also highlights the participation of Melis Sezen who plays Derin Y Berkay Ates In the role of Aras.

“Unfaithful” conquered Turkey since October 2020 through its two seasons that captivated audiences from start to finish. Due to this great success, the Ottoman drama reached Spainthe United States and some Latin American countries.

MORE INFORMATION: How to watch the final chapter of “Unfaithful” in Turkey

On stage Asya, Volkan and Derin the love triangle of “Unfaithful” (Photo: Medyapim)

The soap opera “Unfaithful” tells the story of Asya Y volcan who enjoy a happy marriage, but will later be affected by the arrival of Derin who conquers the architect thus destroying the relationship of many years.

For this weekend the story -momentary- between Aras Y Asya will take a tremendous turn and the young man’s decision will surprise more than one. All this and more in the next episode of the Turkish soap opera.

MORE INFORMATION: This is how Cansu Dere, Caner Cindoruk and the rest of the actors said goodbye after the end of “Unfaithful”

Berkay Ateş and Cansu Dere play Aras and Asya in “Unfaithful” (Photo: @mednovayapimfirmado)

5 KEY MOMENTS THAT WILL HAPPEN IN THE TELENOVELA “INFIEL”

1. Gönul decides to separate from Haluk

Gönul will not allow Halluk continue with his lies and after discovering him in his office with a beautiful lawyer, he decides to end their relationship. For this she appears before him and gives him her wedding rings.

The woman got tired of the humiliations that her husband did to her and this time she will put an end to all her long suffering.

MORE INFORMATION: What is Melis Sezen doing after the end of “Unfaithful”?

Gözde Seda Altuner plays Gönul in “Unfaithful” (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)

2. Asya confronts Derin about Aras’s secret

After Asya found out that Derin knew long before Aras decides to put things in their place and confronts the wife of volcan demanding explanations of why he never informed her that the mysterious young man was married.

The young woman’s response will surprise the doctor when she tells her that she did not want to harm the great moment she was living with Aras. But Asya don’t believe that version.

“You did it out of sheer selfishness, because you thought that if Aras was by my side, Volkan wouldn’t get close to me, but you are very wrong.”, he expresses Asya. The doctor makes things clear to Derinasking him never to meddle in her life again.

MORE INFORMATION: The best moments of Asya and Aras in “Unfaithful”

Asya faces Derin (Photo: Med Yapim)

3. Aras walks away from Asya

the lover Aras comes home from Asya and in his hand he has a notebook with each of the photographs he took of the doctor, well, the young man expresses that he always takes photos of the things that he likes the most in order to have beautiful memories.

But despite these compliments, the doctor does not want to know anything about him due to the great secret that he hid from her about being a married man. Aras He will try to convince the doctor that he feels something wonderful for her, although his words do not have a positive response. Given this, Aras decides to leave, but will this be forever?

MORE INFORMATION: An unexpected alliance and a death, this was the end of “Unfaithful”

Aras decides to get away from Dr. Asya (Photo: Med Yapim)

4. Aras will not return

Asya He tries to let time heal wounds and goes back to work at the hospital and there he talks with derya who tells that Aras He went to London and will never come back.

This draws the attention of derya who asks him to tell him more details of what happened in his relationship with the mysterious man.

Derya in “Unfaithful” (Photo: Medyapim)

5. Volkan celebrates Aras’ estrangement

Regardless of the pain you go through AsyaThe architect volcan celebrate and jump for joy knowing that Aras went to London leaving the way free to reconquer the doctor. But this won’t be as easy as she thought, because she will have to make an effort to get closer to him. Asya.

MORE INFORMATION: What is Cansu Dere doing after the end of “Unfaithful”

Volkan is happy with Aras’ estrangement in “Unfaithful” (Photo: Medyapim)

HOW TO WATCH THE TELENOVELA “INFIEL”?

In Spain, the telenovela starring Cansu Dere and Caner Cindoruk continues to lead the tuning rating every weekend.

Its episodes can be seen through the Antena 3 network, which broadcasts a new installment every Sunday. The chosen schedule is from 22:00 (local time) for the Spanish public.

WHAT IS THE TELENOVELA “INFIEL” ABOUT?

The story of “Unfaithful” revolves around the family made up of Dr. Asya and her husband volcanwho apparently live in harmony with their youngest son Ali (Alp Akar).

But all that peace ends when the woman discovers that her partner had a two-year relationship with a young woman named Derin (Melis Sezen).

After discovering that she was living a lie, the doctor must choose if she wants to continue with her marriage or take revenge on those who cheated on her, as well as on the people who pretended to be her friends, but knew of her infidelity. volcan.

MORE INFORMATION: The famous singer who wrote a song for Cansu Dere from “Unfaithful”

CAST OF “INFIEL”

Cansu Dere as Asya Yılmaz

Caner Cindoruk as Volkan Arslan

Melis Sezen as Derin Güçlü Arslan

Actress Melis Sezen on the popular show Mask Singer (Photo: Melis Sezen)

Bennu Yıldırımlar as Asya Günalan

Burak Sergen as Haluk Güçlü

Özge Özder as Derya Samanlı

Yeliz Kuvancı as Bahar Gelik

Mahmut Gökgöz as Altan Saygıner