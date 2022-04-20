“Unfaithful”: Derin’s new madness and how to watch chapter 57 ONLINE via Kanal D | date, time and how to watch the new episode of Sadakatsiz, on Wednesday, April 20 | Turkish soap operas | Turkey | FAME

What will be the new madness of Derin? The Turkish soap opera “Unfaithful” comes with an episode full of drama around the love triangle of the young Güçlü, the doctor Asya and Volcan. Do not miss the advance of chapter 57 of the melodrama that is broadcast in Turkey, through Kandal D.

MORE INFORMATION: How is the relationship in real life of the protagonists of “Unfaithful”?

The Turkish drama “Sadakatsiz” is in its second season in its home country, where it has been broadcast since October 7, 2020, with good ratings.

In the last chapters we have seen that Dr. Asya has set some traps for her ex-husband to make him suffer and asks him to come back with her, while Derin has found out everything and, again, has done something crazy. Here we tell you how to see the story.

MORE INFORMATION: The secret of the success of the telenovela “Infiel”, according to Caner Cindoruk

HOW TO SEE CHAPTER 57 OF “INFIEL” VIA ONLINE?

Chapter 57 of the soap opera “Unfaithful” will be broadcast in Turkey on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 and you can see it as follows:

At 8:00 p.m. (local time) through the Kanal D signal (+3GMT). You can go to this link Youtube.

It should be noted that in order to see chapter 55 of “Sadakatsiz” in Spanish, the public will have to wait a few months until Antena 3 reaches this point in history and broadcasts it for its fans. For now, it can only be enjoyed in Turkey by the Kanal D signal.

Ali, in a scene from “Unfaithful”. The young man does not agree with the approach of his parents (Photo: Medyapim)

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN CHAPTER 57 OF “INFIEL”?

In the trailer for episode 57 of Kanal D’s “Sadakatsız” TV series. After seeing the interaction between her mother and father, Ali goes to call Volkan to account and says that Derin knows everything about her intention to divorce and she is willing to do everything in her power to keep Volkan in her hands. However, the young woman goes to Onur’s house and he allows her to pass. Later, Derin goes to the company to talk to Volkan. She in a moment she takes the scissors and sticks them in a surprising way in the chest. What will happen to the architect? Will he survive?

WHAT HAPPENED IN CHAPTER 56 OF “INFIEL”?

The chapter 56 of “Unfaithful” will show what Asya will decide on Volkan’s request. The architect has told him that he needs a little more time to divorce Derin, who is eavesdropping on the conversation. While Ali will also have a particular reaction to knowing that her parents could get back together.