Unfaithful: the reunions of Mother and Woman in season 2 | Anne Turkey | Kadin | Turkish soap operas | FAME

Turkish soap operas they are giving now currently. The productions have managed to become real tv phenomena, including in territories beyond Turkey. Countries like Spain, Argentina, Chile, Peru and the United States enjoy every fascinating story that reaches their screens. Such is the success of these that, on occasions, the actors have coincided in other fictions. This is the case of two interpreters of “Mother” and “Woman”.

MORE INFORMATION: Explained ending of season 1 of “Unfaithful”

Cansu Dere is one of the most prolific figures on television in his country, as well as one of the most popular for his work in productions such as “Mother” (“Anne”, in its original language), “Women”, “sila”, “ezel” and, more recently “Unfaithful” (“Sadakatsiz”). It is precisely in this latest production that he reunited the star with two of his former co-stars.

THE REUNION OF “MOTHER” AND “WOMAN” IN SEASON 2 OF “INFIEL”

As we mentioned, “Unfaithful” witnessed a meeting of leading actors from other successful soap operas. And it is that Cansu Dere, who plays Asya in “Sadakatsiz”, was reunited with the actors Berkay Ates and Bennu Yıldırımlar, her companions in “Mother” and “Woman”, respectively.

MORE INFORMATION: The secret of the success of the telenovela “Infiel”, according to Caner Cindoruk

“Unfaithful” premiered its second season on Antena 3, with the same emotions as always (Photo: Medyapım)

The reunion with Berkay Ates

The second season of “Unfaithful” It begins after the accident suffered by Asya Yılmaz (Cansu Dere). The woman manages to avoid a collision with a subject, and this turned out to be Aras Ateşoğluthe character of Berkay Ates in fiction. In the first episodes, the man does not remember anything and it is the doctor who will help him recover his memory.

Berkay Ates is an actor well known to foreign audiences. The interpreter played Cengiz, the evil abusive husband of his stepdaughter Melek (Beren Gökyildiz) and his wife Sule (Gonca Vuslateri) in “Mother”. It is in this soap opera that he coincided with Cansu Dere, who in that story was Zeynep, the teacher who decides to take care of the little protagonist.

Now, six years after recording that great success on Turkish television, Cansu Dere and Berkay Ates met again in “Unfaithful”.

MORE INFORMATION: How is the relationship in real life of the protagonists of “Unfaithful”?

Turkish actor Berkay Ateş plays Aras in the soap opera “Unfaithful” (Photo: Berkay Ateş / Instagram)

The reunion with Bennu Yildirimlar

Another of the encounters that the fans of “Unfaithful” witnessed was that of Cansu dere with Bennu Yıldırımlar. The Turkish actress entered the cast of the second season to play Asya Günalan, who is the lover of the father of the leading doctor in the story.

The actress is also a familiar face, having several credits in Turkish productions, such as “Yaprak Dökümü”, “Umutsuz Ev Kadınları”, “Gönül İşleri” and “Altınsoylar”; but, the one that, without a doubt, has given her the most recognition is “Woman”. There, Bennu Yıldırımlar played Hatice Sarıkadıthe mother of Bahar and Sirin.

Five years later, Cansu Dere and Bennu Yıldırımlar work together again, this time in the second season of “Unfaithful”.

Actress Bennu Yıldırımlar with Cansu Dere, protagonist of the soap opera “Unfaithful” (Photo: Bennu Yıldırımlar / Instagram)

HOW IS THE RELATIONSHIP IN REAL LIFE OF THE PROTAGONISTS OF “INFIEL”

Cansu dere, Caner Cindoruk Y Melis Sezenprotagonists of “Unfaithful”, they have a good friendship in real life despite the fact that in the soap opera they have strong arguments, fights and even serious accidents. She plays her Asya shared some details about how the relationship with his colleagues is in “Unfaithful”. This happened -as indicated by sensacine- during his arrival in Spain.

“I always get along very well with all the colleagues I have. With Caner, with Melis, the whole team gets along very well”, he expressed.

WHAT IS THE TELENOVELA “INFIEL” ABOUT?

The story of “Unfaithful” revolves around the family made up of Dr. Asya and her husband volcanwho apparently live in harmony with their youngest son Ali (Alp Akar); but all that peace ends when the woman discovers that her partner had a two-year relationship with a young woman named Derin (Melis Sezen).

After discovering that she was living a lie, the doctor must choose if she wants to continue with her marriage or take revenge on those who cheated on her, as well as on the people who pretended to be her friends, but knew of her infidelity. volcan.