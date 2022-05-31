Unfeasible Backpack operation in Querétaro: Ana Paola López

Querétaro, May 31, 2022.- The president of the Education Commission of the LX Legislature in the state of Querétaro, Ana Paola López Birlain, mentioned that she considers it unfeasible to implement the backpack operation in the entity.

This, as a result of the school shooting case registered last week in the city of Uvalde, Texas, considered the deadliest in the history of the United States, due to the death of the executor and 21 other people.

In addition, there have been cases such as in Mexico City, where minors warn of the possibility of bringing firearms to schools; and where the reviews of the backpacks in the students have been carried out, after said threat.

However, given this scenario, the legislator pointed out that strategies for the prevention of violence among minors should be considered before this alternative.

It must be through values, collaboration with parents and with information that alerts minors about the implications of carrying out these actions of carrying weapons or violence in schools, he said.

“I don’t think it’s viable. I believe that we must bet much more on prevention, on information and on creating spaces for healthy coexistence through dialogue, values ​​and culture, sports and art”, he assured.

López Birlaín recalled that from his trench actions have been generated in favor of bringing together the main elements to legislate against bullying and school cyberbullying, in conjunction with civil organizations.

He recognized that the search of backpacks and student belongings is considered unconstitutional; Therefore, he said, it is necessary to review flaws that the educational system may have that derive in these behaviors.

“The Supreme Court has already ruled, these actions go against rights and freedom. Where we must focus these energies is to prevent these attitudes. The situation that happened in the United States is the product of various oversights and failures that we have to avoid, ”he concluded.