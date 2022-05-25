“Unforgivable”: why does Sandra Bullock’s new movie fail for Netflix? | CRITIQUE | SKIP-INTRO

Even 20 years in prison are sometimes not enough for society to forgive someone who committed a certain crime. The plot of “Unforgivable” revolves around this idea, the new drama of the award-winning Sandra Bullock which is available in Netflix.

In the film directed by Nora Fingscheidt, Bullock plays Ruth Slater, a woman who, after serving a 20-year sentence for killing a police officer in a confusing domestic incident, decides to search for the only person left in the world: her younger sister, Katie.

From its beginning, “Unforgivable” anticipates that a long way awaits us until we discover what Katie’s reaction will be like when she sees Ruth reappearing after two decades deprived of her liberty. Before all this, of course, we will appreciate a story that can well be divided into two planes. The first, how society treats an ex-convict and the second, how the latter tries to cope with her days despite said stigma.

Bullock’s character is reserved, suspicious and habitually defensive. This is evidenced, for example, when almost at the beginning of the film – just after leaving the prison – he must respect his space in the kind of shelter where he went to live on the recommendation of the officer in charge of watching over her.

To this apparent hardness of character that Ruth shows, we should add an unconcealed feeling of sadness and emptiness. Although many times (already released) she solves her problems with her fists, on other occasions just a look or a couple of harsh words bring her to the ground, returning her to the same emotional state that most likely accompanied her in the cell. her.

In that sense, for the protagonist of “Unforgivable” her freedom is little more than a word. She and she is absolutely aware of that when, for example, when establishing a friendly relationship with Blake (Jon Bernthal), she lowers her head while confessing “that she was in prison for killing a policeman.”

This last detail can be linked to the second point raised above: how society treats those of its members who have deviated from the path of the law. The situation becomes much more difficult if – as is the case in this film – the main character has murdered a county sheriff, that is, the most visible (and closest) face of the State security apparatus.

This fact alone causes the rejection of Ruth to increase in both men and women. An employee of the refrigerator where she works throws her to the ground and, while she beats him up, she does not stop yelling “cop killer” at her. Another, Liz Ingram (Viola Davis), is unconcerned when Ruth begs for her help, remarking that “I went to prison for half my life and I think I already paid for this!”

“Unforgivable” is not Hollywood’s first foray into the complexity of social reintegration after committing a crime. In that sense, if we have a film with a theme that has already been touched on, we must direct the analysis to aspects such as the acting quality and the turns of the plot. On the first, Bullock does a remarkable job of bringing to life a woman defeated by fate. In her voice, but above all in her gaze, we will find a human being who only survives by maintaining the illusion of finding the blood of her blood.

However, if we talk about the strength of the argument, “Unforgivable” leaves us with a clearly negative balance. Although it is obvious that we are facing a family / affective “search”, the constant twists and excessive flashbacks end up spoiling the good performance of the leading actress of her.

The feeling remains, then, that the tape could well have been 30 minutes shorter without things changing radically. That says a lot about a story that, although it had nothing spectacular in its origin, with a better script, perhaps it could have left us with better sensations.

THE TOKEN

Synopsis: Released from prison in a society unwilling to forgive its past, a woman searches for the younger sister she had to leave behind.

Platform: Netflix

Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes

Classification: +16.

Rating: ★★

