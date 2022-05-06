Unforgiven: the difficulty of second chances

The advantage of simultaneously carrying out several projects in different media gives me great opportunities to transfer one to another, as has happened in the case of ‘Unforgiven’, a series that came to mind when preparing an edition of my Traveling Series podcast dedicated to visit the county of Yorkshire through Sally Wainwright’s series.

Being the least known series of the four that I had selected for that podcast, but of a similar level to its great successes ‘Happy Valley’ and ‘Gentleman Jack’, I found it interesting to use this space from the memory of each Friday to analyze ‘Unforgiven ‘ a great miniseries that marked the beginning of the collaboration that still continues between its protagonist Suranne Jones and its creator Sally Wainwright.

File: Unforgiven 3ep 45m Jan 2009 – String: ITV (UK)- Youtube (E)

Synopsis:

Ruth Slater is released from prison after serving fifteen years behind bars for murdering two policemen in cold blood during a controversial eviction from her farm near Halifax, in the Yorkshire countryside,

His attempts to reintegrate into society after having served his sentence are going to run into the enormous animosity of all his neighbors who do not forgive him for this double murder. At the forefront of this rejection are the relatives of the two deceased policemen who consider that he has left prison too soon for this double crime.

The main objective in Ruth’s new life is to find her little sister Katie who, at just five years old, was taken into the custody of the English Social Services and given up for adoption to the Belcombe family who have raised her as their own daughter with the name of Lucy.

The beggining: Sally Wainwright is a writer born in the county of Yorkshire who spent her childhood and youth in Halifax, counting down the days to escape from that small-town environment and go to London to study and work.

After various radio jobs, his first series did not come until 2000 when he created ‘At Home with the Brathwaites’, a story about a Leeds family that wins a large lottery sum that is going to change their lives completely.

With that success under his arm, he began to collaborate with the producer Nicola Shindler, a great executive who was extremely skilled at selling her projects to the different English networks.

Their first joint project ‘Unforgiven’ was far more dramatic than any of their previous work, but his keen knowledge of the Yorkshire countryside where he grew up and the strength of the proposed story earned him the green light from ITV for a 3-part miniseries. episodes.

In the selection process for the leading actress, the two responsible Shindler and Wainwright were absolutely captivated by a young actress without much experience, Suranne Jones and they did not hesitate to bet on that winning horse, overcoming the reluctance of ITV who preferred a better-known actress. and popular.

Its premiere in early 2009 was a complete success with critics and audiences, as well as getting some nominations for BAFTAs and was preceded by the following trailer



Wainwright continued to climb the television ladder, and all of his creations have been pure gold starting with his new collaboration with actress Suranne Jones, on the popular crime series ‘Scott & Bailey’ about two female detectives in Manchester.

His fame has only continued to rise linking gems like ‘Last Tango in Halifax’, ‘Happy Valley’ and recently ‘Gentleman Jack’ always with Nicola Schindler as producer.

The plot: ‘Unforgiven’ is conceived as the drama of a person who tries to rebuild his life after having spent half of his years behind bars for a double murder committed in his youth.

His efforts have a double aspect, on the one hand trying to go unnoticed on his return to his hometown to avoid getting into trouble with that sword of Damocles that is parole always relentless with any new legal slip.

After getting an apartment from social services and a job at a meat processing plant, he begins his efforts to locate his little sister Katie whom he lost track of after her arrest and whom he has never heard from, despite to send him all kinds of letters and gifts throughout his stay in prison.

However, his efforts will come up against the absolute secrecy of social services to protect the privacy of his sister’s new life, even though he has already come of age.

Parallel to her search, the ghosts of her past will resurface again, when she begins to be recognized by the townspeople and especially by the obsessed relatives of the victims.

‘Unforgiven’ is a very intense drama as it focuses on a protagonist completely repentant of her youthful acts and with whom it is very easy to empathize as she has atoned for all her guilt and is only looking for a second chance, something that is not easy in that rural and oppressive environment from the small town of Boothtown, near Halifax.

The story progresses linearly, except for some flashbacks to show the previous relationship of the two sisters, but full of revelations and surprises that make us rethink many of the things that we think we know about all the main characters and that can be divided into two sides, those who want to help Ruth Slater and those who would like to bury her forever.

The whole story is believable thanks to the exceptional interpretation of Suranne Jones, capable of showing us great strength and will in a woman completely shattered and broken by all her previous acts, of which no one lets her forget, as you can see in this compendium of his best scenes in ‘Unforgiven’



Ruth Slater is the first great strong female character in the long list that Sally Wainwright has created and if you enjoy the series of this great British screenwriter and are fluent in English, you have it complete on YouTube, with the option of automated subtitles in Spanish , although to enjoy Suranne Jones a little sacrifice never hurts

Actors: Suranne Jones is, along with Sarah Lancashire, Sally Wainwright’s fetish actress, since one of the two always appears, as the props that ensure the strength she seeks in her female leads.

After his beginnings in British soap operas such as ‘Coronation Street’ and some miniseries at the beginning of the century, it was not until this Ruth Slater character that he began to attract the attention of the public as the absolute center of the entire plot.

Her collaboration with Sally Wainwright continued with ‘Scott & Bailey’, which was followed by her phenomenal work as a doctor betrayed by her husband in ‘Dr Foster’ which gave her the BAFTA for best actress in 2016 and another good role in ‘Save Me’ created and starring the actor Lennie James, to recently end with the great ‘Gentleman Jack’ where he dazzles everyone. Curiously, her entire career has been on television, without any cinematographic incursion.

Suranne Jones has become a very popular figure in the United Kingdom, which opens the door for her to appear on the most popular programs such as the Graham Norton show with Johnny Depp, where she is capable of starting to sing a popular song live youthful song recalling its interpretive beginnings.



The rest of the cast is made up of great British sidekicks, including a couple of lawyers who are their main support, made up of two great actors such as Shiobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey) and Peter Davison (Dr Who, All Creatures Great and Small, photo lower)

To end this section, just make a small side note to highlight the presence of a very young Emily Beecham (Into the Badlands) as Katie, the protagonist’s little sister.

The movie :

The great success of the miniseries caused its rapid sale of rights for its audiovisual adaptation in the US with big names involved both in the script (Christopher McQuarrie, Scott Frank) and to star in it (Angelina Jolie), but without ever coming to fruition for all kind of reasons.

After several years in the drawer of oblivion, in 2019 the project was reactivated, due to Sandra Bullock’s interest in the story both as a producer and as a protagonist, with the support of Netflix as a partner for its worldwide distribution in the form of a film with the name of ‘The Unforgivable’, whose trailer you can see below.



I haven’t seen the movie so as not to sully my memory of ‘Unforgiven’ and therefore I can’t really give an opinion, but seeing the negative reviews and the reception it has had after its premiere a few months ago, I don’t think I’d venture to do it , but if you like comparisons between different versions, all you have to do is give it a try.

Epilogue:

Today I have had the pleasure of remembering ‘Unforgiven’, the series that marked the beginning of the great collaboration between Suranne Jones and Sally Wainwright, which is reason enough to dedicate this article to it, which I hope will encourage you to recover it.

