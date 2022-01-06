unfortunately for today no restock from GameStop. Drop postponed

2022 has only just begun, but Unfortunately, there is no new good news for everyone who has failed to get a PlayStation 5 with the last restock before Christmas.

Unfortunately for those waiting for a first PlayStation 5 restock for 2022, the news is that for the moment we will still have to remain dry-mouthed. In fact, there will be no PS5 drops during this afternoon’s GameStop TV episode.

The live broadcast will take place as usual starting at 16:00, and will have as special guest a face that many of you will already know. This is Gianluca Loggia known as “Ualone“, Former editor-in-chief of PlayStation Magazine and a leading figure of IGN Italia, while the broadcast will be hosted by streamers Kafkanya and Lorenzo ‘Kobe‘Fazio.

During the episode there will still be some drops, but will mainly involve Nintendo Switch and Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl. While Sony’s next-gen console will have to wait for new stocks to arrive at this point.

As we know the last GameStop drop was on Wednesday 22 December 2021. Followed in the following days by two Unieuro drops which took place respectively on the nights of 29 December and 30 December. So we just have to renew the invitation to follow us for all the news regarding PlayStation 5.

Source: GameStop