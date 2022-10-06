‘Unfounded accusations against me’ I Sky TG24

Sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on show news

All false. So Brad Pitt’s lawyers respond to the allegations made by his ex-wife. He charges with details and particular contents of the documents presented by the lawyers of Angelina Jolie on the quarrel between the two that took place in 2016 on board a plane traveling from France to California that would have involved two of the couple’s six children and induced the actress to file for divorce soon after. In the paragraph entitled “Why Jolie separated from Pitt” the legal documents state that the actress, in an attempt to calm an argument between the actor and one of his children, was insulted, pushed into the bathroom of the plane, grabbed on the head and behind and yanked by the actor. According to the allegations, Pitt would later grab one of the sons by the throat and hit another in the face while the other frightened children begged him to stop. The actor would eventually pour beer on his wife and red wine on his children and prevent the family from leaving the aircraft for at least twenty minutes. The investigations ofFBI did not lead to the arrest or indictment of Pitt, who he has now, through his lawyers, released to CNN an official statement disproving Jolie’s version: “The reconstruction continues to evolve each time it adds new, groundless allegations. Brad admitted his responsibility for him for what he did, but not for acts he didn’t commit. These new accusations are completely false ”. Pitt had previously dealt with alcohol addiction, but after following a path with Alcoholics Anonymous he regained his sobriety.