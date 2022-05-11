Ungoogled Chromium is the browser you are looking for if you want to forget about Google

Share

If you’re looking for a browser as close to Chrome as possible, but without Google integration, this is the app you need.

use Chrome as a browser without having to depend on Google It seemed like an impossible mission, until he arrived Ungoogled Chromium. Although there are many alternative web browsers to Chrome, only this one is capable of offering a Identical user experience as Chromewithout the additions that the Mountain View company introduces in its application, and that sometimes are not entirely useful.

This browser stands out for its lightness, while being able to provide the experience that users expect from Google’s browser. The trick is to remove all the private code that Google introduces in the original version of your browser.

Ungoogled Chromium is a version of Chrome without the Google add-ons

In the GitHub repository of this open source project it is explained that Ungoogled Chromium it’s basically Google Chromium, without the dependency on Google web services.

Ungoogled Chromium pursues the goal of becoming the browser as similar as possible to Chrome in terms of experience, user interface and functions, while incorporating tools focused on improving the privacy or transparency of web pagesas well as giving the user control over their data.

One of the most important changes that we found with respect to Chrome, is that no google login required to be able to use the browser and all its functions. Also, unlike other privacy-focused Chromium-based browsers, Ungoogled Chromium goes above and beyond. removing all code related to Google web servicesas well as the predefined binaries, by disabling features that inhibit control and transparency, or by dropping all remaining background requests to any web services while the browser is running.

As soon as you install the browser on your mobile –there are also versions for Linux and macOS–, the first thing that catches your eye is the strong similarity between the UI of Ungoogled Chromium and Chrome. Menus, UI elements, and controls are identical, which should make it easy to transition from one browser to another.

In addition, they add features not available in the original version of Chrome, focused above all on privacy and security. For example, the option of always open links in incognito tabs or close all tabs when exiting the browser.

it’s possible download Ungoogled Chromium for free on F-Droid, the popular open source app store. To do this, you must first have added the corresponding repository to F-Droid.

