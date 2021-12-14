UNICEF launches NFT on ethereum to help connect schools to the Internet

UNICEF has announced a collection of NFTs on ethereum to commemorate the agency’s 75th anniversary. UNICEF explained that the profits from the launch of NFT in January 2022, an exhibition by digital artist and data scientist Nadieh Bremer called “Patchwork Kingdoms”, will go to support its many projects, including the Giga initiative to finance the internet access for children around the world. Launched in 2019, the Giga Initiative is a global project by UNICEF and the United Nations International Telecommunications Union to connect every school to the internet so that children can benefit from web-based information and opportunities.

The Patchwork Kingdom collection, created in collaboration with the NFT market Snowcrash Labs, the Ethereum Foundation, Metagood and others, contains 1,000 NFTs. Bremer’s art plays into this. Inspired by the work of “It’s a Small World” creator Mary Blair, Bremer says she started with the idea of ​​using simple geometric shapes, squares, circles and triangles to build sets and cities. “In the final images, each school has become a small square, interconnected with other schools to form Kingdoms, divided between those connected and disconnected to the Internet”.

UNICEF has been immersed in blockchain technology since prior to its 2019 launch of the CryptoFund, which allows the organization to receive, hold and distribute cryptocurrency. This has attracted the attention and contributions of many. In April 2021, for example, Huobi Charity Limited, a non-profit organization linked to the cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global, donated $ 1 million in Bitcoin and fiat to UNICEF and another 7 BTC to CryptoFund. Additionally, the UNICEF Innovation Fund has invested in blockchain for even longer, funding early-stage open source Web3 projects with the potential to positively impact children around the world.