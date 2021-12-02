Unicredit: 1,500 hires with 3,000 voluntary departures

Unicredit will make about 1500 hires thanks to a new one voluntary exit plan.

It appears that the well-known Banking Group has plans to manage 3 thousand redundancies of personnel through the voluntary exit system and of hire a new resource every two exits.

The business plan will be presented on December 9th. Here is all the information on upcoming Unicredit jobs.

UNICREDIT RECRUITMENT WITH EXPENSES PLAN

The news came from the international press agency Bloomberg, through a recent article dedicated to the new Unicredit redundancy management plan, which could lead to over a thousand new hires. According to what was reported, in fact, the Group would have ready a new program of voluntary exits for reduce the redundancy of staff, with the cut about 3,000 employees in Italy and abroad, which will mainly concern the headquarters.

The new cuts should be added to the exit plan already agreed by the company with the trade unions, still in progress, which will lead to 2,600 Unicredit hires in Italy by 2023. It also seems that the workers who have left could be partially replaced, through the system of one input every two outputs. So there could be a new hire every two retirements, for a total of approx 1500 new jobs Unicredit to be covered.

The conditional is a must, given that to be sure of the plan it will be necessary to wait for the presentation of the same programmed by the group for the December 9. After all, the numbers will have to be agreed with the unions, so at the moment we have to wait for official confirmation.

THE GROUP

We remind you that Unicredit is a banking group among the major European assets. Headquartered in Milan, today it is present in 19 countries. Unicredit has a network of around 8600 bank branches and employs around 87,000 employees globally.

NOMINATIONS

Unicredit collects applications through the page dedicated to the careers (Work with us) of the Group. Those interested in future Unicredit hires and active job offers can visit it to view the positions open at the moment and apply by sending the CV using the appropriate online form.

Currently there are numerous ongoing research to work in Unicredit at various offices throughout the country. To know all the active selections you can read this in-depth analysis.

