Unicredit, 2021 closes in profit but the 4th quarter is in the red for 1.4 billion. The CEO Orcel: “Never so much money to the shareholders”

Unicredit, the first Italian banking group together with Intesa Sanpaolo, closed 2021 with a profit of 1.5 billion euros. In the fourth quarter alone however, a loss of 1.4 billion was reported. The comparison with the corresponding periods of 2020, strongly influenced by the pandemic, is of little significance. The last three months of 2021 were characterized by an increase in adjustments on impaired loans which accounted for € 810 million (essentially loans that will no longer be recovered or will be recovered in a longer time than expected, and the bank has therefore decided to update the real value). The fourth quarter is traditionally the one in which banks do the “big cleaning” in view of the closing of the annual balance sheet. The result for the whole of 2021 was achieved above all thanks to the increase in collections from commissions. Revenues rose by 4.8% to 18 billion euros, 500 million more than the targets. Also slightly up costs (+ 0.6%)

The data communicated this morning liked the stock market but did not warm the spirits. The stock started up but then turned negative in the wake of the whole list of Piazza Affari. The CEO Andrea Orcel seduces investors with a € 3.7 billion earmarked for shareholder remuneration and a cash dividend proposal from 1.17 billion and share buybacks. Others 2.58 billion euros will be used for the repurchase of own shares, a way to push the shares up and therefore reward the shareholders. The proposal will be presented to the shareholders’ meeting on April 8th, according to the note on the accounts. The expected shareholder remuneration of € 3.75 billion “It is the highest in the history of the bank”, Orcel is keen to underline in his call with the agencies, adding that he is “Confident and confident in the future of Unicredit and in our ability to continue to remunerate shareholders adequately over the course of the plan. The organic generation of capital, to allow returns to our shareholders, remains the priority “. “These results and the effectiveness and sustainability of our model give us more confidence not just in our ability to distribute over 16 billion under this plan, but to maintain a gradually increasing level of annual distribution thereafter without eroding our capital strength, ”the chief executive added.

Then there is the understanding of alliances and possible acquisitions. Unicredit has announced a step backwards in the operation on the Russian bank Otkritie “For the geopolitical situation”. On Wednesday, the leaders of Unicredit took part in the disputed video meeting with the Russian president Vladimir Putin, a meeting that the European Union has defined as “inappropriate”. Unicredit already has 4 thousand employees in Russia, 513 million euros in revenues come from the country. “Any possible merger and acquisition by Unicredit”it will not interfere with the distribution of capital “, Orcel said, reiterating that the bank looks to opportunities but only as an accelerator of its strategy. The signing of an international framework agreement with the German insurance group Allianz. The agreement – reads a note – concerns Italy, Germany, Central and Eastern Europe and maximizes the contribution of both partners to future value creation. Yesterday the group reached an agreement with the trade unions to manage the employment effects of the new industrial plan ‘2022-2024. In the face of 1,200 incentivized departures and voluntary, the hiring of 725 young people mainly destined for branches