Unicredit: 2500 hires with trade union agreement

Unicredit will make 2500 hires thanks to a new one voluntary exit plan.

The well-known banking group has reached an agreement with the trade unions which provides for the inclusion of 1500 new resources And 1000 stabilizations by 2024, against the voluntary exit of 1200 workers.

Here is all the information on upcoming Unicredit jobs and how to apply to work in the bank.

UNICREDIT RECRUITMENT 2022 2024

The news came from the Group itself, through a recent press release dedicated to the new Unicredit hiring and leaving plan. In fact, the company has signed a agreement with the trade unions sector, namely FABI, FIRST CISL, FISAC / CGIL, UILCA and UNISIN, which has as its objective a series of relaunch of the bank, through simplification processes and investments in digital & data. The initiative is aimed at both renew the branch system of the Group that to favor the generational change and strengthen the formation and it development of the staff.

Specifically, the trade union agreement provides for 1,200 new voluntary departures by the end of 2024, using retirement and the Solidarity Fund, and 1,725 ​​hires. Of these, 725 will be new entrieswhile for the remaining jobs Unicredit will proceed to stabilize 1,000 apprentices. New entries will be made through permanent and apprenticeship contracts.

The agreement integrates the exit plan already agreed by the company with the trade unions in April 2020, which provided for 2600 Unicredit recruitments in Italy by 2023. In particular, the 725 insertions they are added to the remaining 775 from the previous hiring program and still to be completed, leading in total to 1,500 new effective entries within the next three yearsto which are added the 1,000 stabilizations expected.

For the success of the exit plan and staff renewal, called UniCredit Unlocked, will also focus heavily on training for the development of human resources. With this in mind, one will be created new Academy Unicredit in Italy.

THE PLACES TO COVER

In detail, the bank’s hiring plan for 2022-2024 to cover 2,500 jobs in Unicredit provides for the inclusion of:

475 staff in the brancheshiring a new resource every two voluntary exits, with permanent / apprenticeship contracts;

250 resources for generational changeequally divided between the branches and the digital area;

775 resources from the already agreed entrances previously with the trade unions;

1,000 confirmed apprentices in permanent employment contracts.

THE GROUP

We remind you that Unicredit is a banking group among the major European assets. Headquartered in Milan, today it is present in 16 countries. Unicredit owns a network of around 8600 bank branches and employs around 87,000 employees globally, of which over 36,000 work in Italy.

NOMINATIONS

Unicredit collects applications through the page dedicated to the careers (Work with us) of the Group. Those interested in future Unicredit hires and active job offers can visit it to view the positions open at the moment and apply by sending the CV using the appropriate online form.

Currently there are numerous ongoing research to work in Unicredit at various offices throughout the country. To know all the active selections you can read this in-depth analysis.

Also, to know other interesting opportunities of employment, you can visit our page dedicated to hiring companies.