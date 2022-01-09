Unicredit against Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano

Unicredit versus Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and more generally against all cryptocurrencies as such. A Tweet from the official account of the group reminds customers in our country that those who love cryptocurrencies would perhaps be better off looking for another bank.

A situation that is paradoxical not only for the prejudice towards a world that other banks, especially abroad, are marrying, but also for the problems that this has caused, causes and will cause for many investors.

UniCredit against the crypto world

UniCredit against cryptocurrencies… for internal policies. But Bitcoin also fixes this problem

The tweet that yesterday made the rounds of Twitter Italian is simply unbelievable, even if those who attend for professional reasons and not the banks will not be surprised much. But let’s proceed in order.

Hello, the current Group policies prohibit relations with counterparties issuing virtual currencies or acting as exchange platforms. – UniCredit Italia (@UniCredit_IT) January 7, 2022

A tweet born in response to a customer’s complaint, who pasted one surreal chat, where the banking group’s customer service refers to unspecified policy from UniCredit, candidly admitting at the same time that the thing is not included in the contract. It is not one at all matter recently, and we believe that it should be read on several levels, precisely to understand the type of opponent that we have in front of us.

And here we could already close the question. When contracts are submitted to clients opening an account, UniCredit he does not bother to report this his policy. What is missing is that minimum of transparency that should be expected from a bank, a financial institution that manages our money and in which we should trust. When we work with one smart contract on the main chains – and this is one of the clear-cut superiorities in the world blockchain – we can be confident that it will perform as expected. Let it be a contract on Ethereum, on Solana or on other type of chain.

Which means that without requesting contractual changes, UniCredit can decide independently with whom we can have economic interactions. Made of an unprecedented gravity, which today concerns the group cryptocurrency exchange and tomorrow it could concern any other category of businesses. Our money is not ours, but it is at the mercy of the decisions of an internal group that lacks the minimum requirement of transparency.

Account closure threatened

The threat is even greater if we will. Because the group’s customer service threatens, not too subtly, the closure of the account in the case of interactions with the aforementioned exchanges.

The bank reports that the payments are not secure

And this is even more ridiculous, given that the bank itself manages them. A multi-layered overlap that will perhaps work with the poor retiree who has no idea how the banking system works. In what sense, we hope the bank will respond, the payments to Crypto.com or verse Coinbase should they be unsafe?

Something that, however, once again, Bitcoin and the sector of decentralized finance I am able to solve. Because that’s exactly why Bitcoin, in the immortal words of Satoshi Nakamoto, is born.

Which cryptocurrencies are affected by UniCredit?

All of them, because in reality they are the intermediaries to be technically bandits. Or rather, to be able to trigger internal processes that lead to account closure. It doesn’t matter if it’s about $ BTC you hate $ ETH or the last of the altcoin. It doesn’t matter if our deposit is for buying Cardano or Fantom. The bank, again for the aforementioned internal policies, may reserve the right to close the account.

Were you wondering what was the point of buying cryptocurrencies? A more crystalline answer than this we think cannot exist.

In reality, UniCredit has had bad relations with the crypto world for some time

What emerged from the tweet it is actually the result of a situation that has been dragging on for years. It has been since time immemorial that the group has also raised questions for established entrepreneurs operating in the sector, whose sole fault is to sell goods or services which are linked, in various ways, to the world of cryptocurrencies.

A position that would also be legitimate – everyone offers the services they want! – except that it is constantly passed through channels that are not very transparent, which are the chats of the customer care or the classic phone call from the director. And a bank that blocks an account, even the small entrepreneurs who follow us will know it well, can decree the death of a company in a few weeks.

When someone who is out of the world of cryptocurrencies he will ask you why you love so much Bitcoin – you can easily answer with this story. Because no one will ever be able to prevent another from sending $ BTC to another. Nor to close the account. What could happen? The same is true when dealing with banks: we are at their mercy and have no control over our funds or our operations. But, once again, Bitcoin fixes this!