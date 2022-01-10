News

UniCredit against Bitcoin: protest on Twitter

Friday the Italian bank Unicredit posted a tweet on his official profile in which he claims to prohibit its account holders relations with counterparties issuing virtual currencies or acting as exchange platforms. It basically prohibits them from trading Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Unicredit and the tweet on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

In fact, it was already known for some time that the bank did not tolerate transfers to and from crypto exchanges, but yesterday’s tweet triggered a real protest by the Italian crypto community.

The tweet by Unicredit was posted as a comment to a couple of other tweets that raised the issue in response to a survey published by The Crypto Gateway.

The survey had nothing to do with banks or with Unicredit, but the bank was brought up directly by a commentator who posted a screenshot of a chat conversation with the Unicredit assistance service in which it came. the closure of a user’s current account is threatenedand that he was using it to carry out transactions with crypto exchanges.

Called up, the bank responded by citing its current policies in this regard.

Unicredit Bitcoin
The protest against Unicredit broke out on Twitter

The reaction of the community

The Crypto Gateway community on Twitter is made up of nearly 50,000 people, so the reaction has been massive.

Among the comments to the offending tweet there is also that of Hype, the official app of the Banca Sella Group which for some time now has been offering the sale of Bitcoin thanks to a partnership with an important Italian exchange.

In addition to the hundreds of comments, some Italian cryptocurrency experts also commented on this.

Among these, the answer of Stefano Capaccioli, one of the leading Italian experts in the field of regulations applied to cryptocurrencies.

Capaccioli states that he has not found in the bank’s official policies any reference to the ban on integrating accounts with crypto exchanges, and highlights how in general banks do not prohibit their account holders from using their money for legitimate activities, such as crypto exchanges.

At this point he assumes either that the tweet was a mistake by the bank’s social media manager, or that the bank makes discriminatory policies which prohibit relations with lawful activities without any apparent plausible reason.

However, some commentators have also pointed out that there are other banks that appear to be doing the same, so the problem may be much more extensive from how it could appear from this discussion on the behavior of Unicredit.

Finally, it should be remembered that Unicredit is the largest Italian banking group.



