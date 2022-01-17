Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, alarmed customers: beware of the latest scam. I am able to clear my checking account with a simple trick

It is happening more and more often that we have to beware of phishing attempts, the last frontier of online theft. The most recent concerns these two banking giants.

There is never complete shelter from scam attempts on the net. Most of our financial transactions now take place through the use of a smartphone or computer. With the increasingly widespread renunciation of cash, the risks associated with hackers also increase. Even large international banks are not immune, in fact they often appear on the list of risky platforms. Among these figures also Unicredit, targeted by a new criminal scam. It is not new that some customers have complained that their current account has been systematically decreased with fictitious withdrawals. This is done through phishing, by sending pirated mail. Let’s see specifically what it is, considering that it can also concern Intesa Sanpaolo account holders.

Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, new scam for customers: the offending message

The message that you receive by mail reads verbatim:

“Dear Customer,

We are sorry to inform you that we have decided to suspend your operations on our site and on your card as you have ignored the previous request for confirmation of your identity and activation of DSP2 services which is now the European standard.

To be able to reuse your card, please confirm the information provided on our site at the time of your registration.

The procedure can be completed by clicking on the link below, which will take it to our site in the section dedicated to checks. One day update required.

We thank you in advance for your time.

To start:

CLICK HERE

We remind you that until the verification is carried out, you will not be able to carry out the following operations:

Make withdrawals at the ATM or on the POS.

Carry out refills.

Make payments online or on POS.

Make bank transfers “.

Obviously, as always remembered in these cases, the only way to escape any scam attempt is to immediately delete the e-mail received e never click on any link listed. The banks point out that such communications are never sent through these emails and therefore you should not believe what you receive.