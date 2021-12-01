Unicredit, another 3 thousand staff cuts are on the way. The redundancies rise to 7 thousand. Strong rise in the stock market

The Unicredit group is planning about 3 thousand new cuts for a simplification process that it will cover mainly the central directions. Bloomberg writes it explaining that the intervention on the workforce is part of the strategic plan signed by Andrea Orcel which will be presented on December 9. The final numbers are still under review, sources point out to the American agency. The cuts will affect Italy and offices abroad. The group counts today approx 87 thousand employees. The releases – according to what is learned – will take place in Italy on voluntary basis through early retirement and could be new hires are also planned.

The new cutting plan it adds up to around 3,900 which have yet to be implemented on the basis of the bank’s previous strategic plan, already agreed upon with trade unions and employees. The plan also provides for a centralization of activities in Milan against one reduction of London staff. The bank’s stock, which had already risen during the morning also on rumors of a new Treasury plan for the reorganization of the MPS group, accelerated after rumors about redundancies and closed the session with a rise of 4%.