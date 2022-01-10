UniCredit attacks cryptocurrencies: against Bitcoin and Ethereum

There are no doubts, UniCredit it basically is contrary at all cryptocurrencies and crypto investments. He made it clear in a tweet from the group’s official account. Basically, not only those who would like to trade crypto should change banks, but also those who make transfers on the crypto social trading platforms. In fact, he specified that the credit institution will never introduce forms of investment for that sector, also discouraging payments that it considers unsafe to other platforms. A clear and at the same time tough position that leaves no room for doubt. Bitcoin and Ethereum along with many other cryptocurrencies are under attack.

UniCredit: cryptocurrencies prohibited by current Group policies

The tweet, the subject of the important controversies that have arisen in recent days, stems from a criticism that a user has exposed to the customer service of UniCredit. In practice, during a chat between the user and the assistance, regarding the possibility of making specific transfers on FXT and top-Up on crypto.com, here is the answer:

I do not recommend making payments of this kind with our account because they do not reflect the bank’s policies and this could lead to reports and even closure of the account.

At the request of the user to indicate the section of the relative policy quoted, obviously the consultant replied in a very vague and imprecise manner:

It is not something indicated in the contract, but a UniCredit policy on the management of certain payments that are not currently seen as secure payments.

This screenshot of the conversation posted by a user on Twitter has raised several doubts about it. Singular the answer of UniCredit to a direct question tweeted by a user asking for official confirmation from the group:

Hello, the current Group policies prohibit relations with counterparties issuing virtual currencies or acting as exchange platforms.

Hello, the current Group policies prohibit relations with counterparties issuing virtual currencies or acting as exchange platforms. – UniCredit Italia (@UniCredit_IT) January 7, 2022

A somewhat singular position that highlights a certain presumption against cryptocurrencies by UniCredit. Also because we remind you that the Revenue Agency has recently clarified when and in what situations you have to pay taxes if you have cryptocurrencies. Finally, pointing out that payments are not secure is somewhat contradictory as the bank itself administers them! And then, why should it be risky to deposit money on the most important social trading platforms?