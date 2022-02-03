Unicredit, company bonus of 1,430 euros for employees: there is the agreement- Corriere.it

A premium of 1,430 euros for the welfare option or 880 euros for the cash formula: in both cases, the collective dental coverage is also confirmed. These are the terms of the agreement on the 2021 company bonus, signed by Unicredit with the trade unions, which recognizes an increase, compared to 2020, of about 15% on the monetary part and of over 40% on the payment to the workers of the bank in Italy. welfare, as well as defining all tax and social security benefits, including the application of the 10% tax reduction for all those who opt for cash payments. Five days ago the institute led by Andrea Orcel signed another agreement with the trade unions for 1,200 exits and 725 hires of young people. A few days after the positive conclusion of the union negotiations on the Unlocked 2022/2024 plan – reads the note – UniCredit announces that it has signed an agreement for the payment of the bonus with Fabi, First / Cisl, Fisac / Cgil, Uilca and Unisin of productivity relating to the 2021 financial year to colleagues in the Italian perimeter.
The welfare days
The agreement also confirmed the possibility of using the welfare days (maximum 5), the corporate donations relating to the disabled family contribution, the 4-12 year contribution and the Christmas present, for which only automatic contribution to welfare as in the previous years. Furthermore, considering the persistence of the pandemic, the extension was agreed until November 27, 2022 in order to use the amounts credited to the welfare account in July 2021. The agreement reached – he declared Ilaria Dalla Riva, People & Culture manager of UniCredit Italia – a further message of attention and thanks to our employees for the commitment that has guaranteed the continuity of service to our customers in such a demanding period.
Fabi’s satisfaction
This is an important result – comments the Fabi coordinator in the Unicredit group, Stefano Cefaloni – which recognizes the commitment, work and self-denial of all male and female workers in a difficult situation. For our group this is certainly the most significant amount of the last 11 years.