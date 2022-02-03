Unicredit, company bonus of 1,430 euros for employees: there is the agreement- Corriere.it

A premium of 1,430 euros for the welfare option or 880 euros for the cash formula: in both cases, the collective dental coverage is also confirmed. These are the terms of the agreement on the 2021 company bonus, signed by Unicredit with the trade unions, which recognizes an increase, compared to 2020, of about 15% on the monetary part and of over 40% on the payment to the workers of the bank in Italy. welfare, as well as defining all tax and social security benefits, including the application of the 10% tax reduction for all those who opt for cash payments. Five days ago the institute led by Andrea Orcel signed another agreement with the trade unions for 1,200 exits and 725 hires of young people. A few days after the positive conclusion of the union negotiations on the Unlocked 2022/2024 plan – reads the note – UniCredit announces that it has signed an agreement for the payment of the bonus with Fabi, First / Cisl, Fisac ​​/ Cgil, Uilca and Unisin of productivity relating to the 2021 financial year to colleagues in the Italian perimeter.