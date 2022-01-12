UniCredit divided between Russia and Switzerland, where will Orcel look? From Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Rumors of possible new M&A deals outside Italy are not doing well for UniCredit (MI 🙂 stock, now down 1.6% to € 13.83 from -1.1% recorded on the eve.

After the stalemate with Monte dei Paschi (MI :), Gae Aulenti would be looking for a new partner capable of improving the profitability of the Milanese bank. For this, Bloomberg writes, the CEO Andrea Orcel would have set his eyes on Otkritie Bank, a Russian credit institution nationalized in 2017 that has a lot in common with Rocca Salimbeni.

According to the sources cited, UniCredit (MI 🙂 could start the investigation phase this week as Orcel has already hired the advisor to complete the due diligence “within a few weeks”.

Furthermore, the link between Moscow and Milan goes beyond market rumors, given that in June 2021 Otkritie appointed Mikhail Alekseev, former chairman of the board of the Russian branch of UniCredit from 2008 to 2020, as a new member of the supervisory board.

Although an operation in Russia goes against the trend of the large European banks, which in recent years have significantly lightened their exposure in Russia, Gae Aulenti could focus on the strong territoriality of the bank, the seventh in the country, to have a greater presence in a Country considered strategic, incorporating an institution that has more than 500 branches with diversified activities (corporate, retail, SMEs and private banking).

Swiss option

If the ‘Russian campaign’ does not go through, Orcel could turn towards Switzerland. In fact, in recent days, rumors about an operation with the giant have been increasing Credit Suisse (SIX :), now looking for a great European partner to raise its reputation.

, Swiss credit is looking for an “internal revolution” after the recent scandals involving President António Horta Osório and the financial disasters on the Archegos and Greensill funds.

Weakened also by the presence of the CEO Thomas Gottstein, Horta is about to orchestrate a mega operation with “important European institutions”, and in addition to UniCredit, the name of BNP Paribas (PA: BNPP), potentially interested in Credit Suisse (NYSE), also runs. : CS) through the investment banking division.

Whatever Gae Aulenti’s next avenue, Orcel took over from Mustier thanks to his pedigree on bank mergers, and after the beating of Monte dei Paschi (MI :), it’s hard to think that a major M&A operation is not on the horizon.