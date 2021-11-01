Unicredit drops, but it is an unmissable buy. Upside is fabulous

Even this first session of the week started as a sign of weakness for Unicredit which, after having sold about half a percentage point last Friday, proposed a similar script today.

Unicredit still down, in contrast to the Ftse Mib

The stock closed trading at € 11.368, with a decline of 0.49% and approximately 19 million shares traded, above the average of the last 30 days of approximately 15.7 million.

Unicredit today fell against the trend compared to the Ftse Mib, recording one of the worst performances in the banking sector and in the entire basket of blue chips.

The stock was in no way able to find support in the bullish indications that came from various investment banks after the accounts released by the group last Thursday.

Unicredit: Equita appreciates the quarterly report

Equita analysts point out that Unicredit’s third quarter reported a net interest income up by 3%, slightly higher than expected, and a trend in commissions consistent with their estimates, confirming the sustained growth trend observed in previous quarters.

Operating costs are substantially in line with expectations at € 2.45 billion, implying a cost / income ratio of 55%.

The main positive surprise compared to Equita SIM estimates is once again on the cost of risk at 27 basis points, compared to the 58 basis points envisaged.

The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio remains very solid at 15.5%, while the Asset Quality is further improving compared to the previous quarter with the NPE Ratio down to 4.5% from 4.7%.

Unicredit: ideas from the conference call

From the conference call it emerged that Unicredit sees ample space to grow organically in the markets in which it is present, through a greater commercial drive, operational efficiencies, simplification of processes and digitalization.

The goal of the new business plan is to achieve a sustainable level of profitability capable of adequately remunerating the invested capital. The new shareholder remuneration policy will be defined in the new plan.

The concept was reiterated that M&A is not an aim in itself, but a potential accelerator to reach the pre-established targets.

Unicredit has no interest in internalising product factories, while it sees room to extract greater value from existing distribution agreements;

In the coming quarters, the trend in commissions will be supported by the positive trend in asset management and financing / transactional commissions, which should offset a gradual normalization of upfront fees.

Unicredit: Equita SIM revises estimates and targets

Equita SIM analysts raise the forecasts on net interest income by 13% to 3.8 billion dollars, while substantially confirming those relating to 2022-2023 pending the new business plan.

The “buy” recommendation on Unicredit has been confirmed, with a target price raised by 3% to 13.6 euros.

A promotion for the share came from Banca Akros which improved the rating from “neutral” to “accumulate”, with a target price revised upwards from 12.1 to 13 euros.

For analysts, the quarterly report was better than expected, with a further improved 2021 guidance, by virtue of which Banca Akros increased its adjusted eps estimates.

Unicredit: the view of Jefferies and Banca Akros

Bullish also the view of Jefferies which recommends purchasing Unicredit, with a fair value of 13.4 euros, after the much better-than-expected third quarter accounts in terms of profit and pre

The chorus of optimists is also joined by Bank of America which has a “buy” rating on the stock, with a target price of 13.5 euros, after another strong quarter, accompanied by a revision of the guidance which was however expected by analysts.

Unicredit: Mediobanca’s target indicates stellar upside

Finally, Mediobanca Securities reiterates the “outperform” recommendation on Unicredit, with a target price of € 18.5, a value that implies an upside potential of almost 63% compared to the current prices on Piazza Affari.

According to analysts, after losing an opportunity on the M&A front in the domestic market, the group will focus on defining and implementing a new stand-alone strategy that will be announced to the market on December 9th.