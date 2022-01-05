Unicredit flies on the Ftse Mib. Here’s what the market is speculating about

Another uphill session for Unicredit which today gained ground for the third day in a row, scoring the best performance in the banking sector and in the entire basket of blue chips.

Unicredit stands out on the Ftse Mib

The stock, after closing yesterday’s session with a progress of about one and a half percentage points, managed to do much better today, clearly beating the Ftse Mib index.

At the end of the day, Unicredit was photographed at € 14.276, with a 3.81% rally fueled by strong trading volumes, given that around 30 million shares passed on the market, against the average of the last 30 days of around 18, 4 million.

Unicredit ignores BTPs and Spreads and returns to the top of September 2018

The stock did not allow itself to be influenced in any way by the performance of the bond market.

The BTP-Bund spread rose 2.39%, stopping at 133 basis points, and BTP sales favored a further rise in rates, with the 10-year reporting a 1.68% rise to 1. , 21%.

Unicredit, however, went straight ahead and continued to rise relentlessly, returning to price values ​​that had not been seen since September 2018.

The stock thus reaches new period tops in this first part of the new year, after leaving behind a brilliant 2022, archived with an increase of over 75%.

Unicredit: strong purchases after the new plan

In recent weeks, a significant boost has come from the presentation at the beginning of December of the new industrial plan which has greatly impressed the market.

Unicredit thus seems increasingly determined to fill, or at least to reduce, the gap created with Intesa Sanpaolo under the leadership of the former CEO, Jean Pierre Mustier, who certainly cannot be reproached for a bad management of the bank, but certainly an excess of prudence. who clipped the group’s wings a bit.

Unicredit: the priority is the industrial plan, but M&A is not excluded

The latter could take off now thanks to the new CEO, Andrea Orcel.

In an interview with Der Spiegel in recent days, answering a question regarding a possible interest of Unicredit in Commerzbank, the manager reiterated that the priority remains the implementation of the industrial plan.

However, Orcel added that strategic M&A options will always be evaluated, as long as they meet clear requirements.

In other words, Unicredit, despite having withdrawn from the game on Banca Monte Paschi, does not in any way seem to have closed the door to any operations on the M&A front.

Unicredit: this is what the market is betting on

And the market seems to be betting on a potential surprise in this direction, continuing to believe that Unicredit may sooner or later announce a deal with a group that is not already Italian but foreign.

After all, the cards in the rules would all be there after the arrival at the helm of Andrea Orcel, a great banker who has significant extraordinary transactions to his credit, as well as boasting a distinctly international profile.