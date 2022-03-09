UniCredit, here is the detailed exposure in Russia. Dividend Confirmed By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – UniCredit (MI 🙂 wanted to put pen to paper its exposure in Russia, a territory in which it has been present since 2005 but which has cost it -41% on the stock market since the beginning of February.

In the note released on Tuesday evening, we read that UniCredit Bank Russia has a self-financed credit position of € 7.8 billion at the end of 2021, an RWA of € 9.4 billion and a net worth of € 2.5 billion.

Net of foreign exchange hedges, direct exposure to UniCredit Bank Russia is reduced to “approximately € 1.9 billion”, while cross-border exposure to Russian customers is currently approximately € 4.5 billion. , “net of guarantees of approximately 1 billion euros from non-Russian public export agencies, and represents approximately 3 billion euros of RWA”.

The exposure, it is specified, is “almost entirely towards the main Russian multinationals, mostly in EUR and USD currencies, with contracts governed by international laws and subject to international courts. The counterparties impacted by the sanctions represent less than 5% of the exposure. overall cross border “.

The main exposures of the portfolio are divided by 30% towards oil and gas, around 20% each towards transport and machinery & metals, around 10% towards chemicals, around 8% towards financial institutions and the residual part “towards a mix of other sectors”.

“We have a mark-to-market exposure in derivatives to Russian banks of around € 300 million, net of collateral. The maximum potential loss in the event that the value of approaches zero is around € 1 billion. “.

In the extreme scenario, in which the entire exposure cannot be recovered and is canceled, the impact on UniCredit’s CET1 ratio at the end of 2021 (15.03%, which discounts the dividend accrued in 2021 for 1.2 billion euro) would be around 200 basis points.Our strong capital position would allow us to absorb this impact without falling below 13%.

Although this extreme scenario is not considered as a base case, Gae Aulenti points out, “our approach to distribution is prudent and sustainable. By virtue of this, we confirm the proposed cash dividend for 2021 of 1.2 billion euros, maintaining a CET1 ratio higher than 13% even in the worst case scenario “.

Also confirmed the buyback plan up to a maximum of 2.58 billion euros “under the condition that our CET1 pro forma at the end of the year 2021 remains above 13.0%”. “A final capital impact of our Russian exposures of less than 200 basis points will allow us to use up to an equivalent amount for share repurchases.”

The bank of the Ad Orcel will update the market “on the development of the exposure to 200 basis points on a quarterly basis, unless the improvement is not more than 25 basis points, in which case we will provide an ad hoc update”.

The CET1 capital ratio target remains “within the range of 12.5-13.0%”, finally underlines the bank, adding that “it is closely monitoring developments in the country, in full cooperation with the regulatory authorities, using dedicated teams of experts who have defined consistent contingency plans to protect our operations staff in the area, customers across Europe and shareholders. “