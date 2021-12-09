Unicredit, in the 2024 plan, 16 billion in remuneration to shareholders are foreseen – Corriere.it

Unicredit’s strategic plan envisages “a remuneration of shareholders of at least 16 billion in total for the period 2021-2024, with annual distribution in line with the organic generation of capital for each respective reference year”. In fact, Unicredit expects to achieve 1.1 billion more revenues in the plan by 2024, bringing profitability above the cost of capital. The plan also envisages 2.8 billion investments in Digital and Data and a cost reduction of 0.5 billion. a share buyback (buyback of own shares). The payout, or the share of annual profits distributed to shareholders, will therefore rise from 30% in 2021 to at least 35% in 2022.

Revenues rise, new hires Unicredit’s strategic plan expects to achieve net revenues of € 17 billion in 2024, compared to € 16 billion in 2021, and a net profit of € 4.5 billion, against the 3.3 expected in 2021. In practice, the plan expects € 1.1 billion in additional revenues and a cost cut of € 0.5 billion. The Cet1 ratio will be 12.5-13% against the current 13.5-14. The new plan also provides for 3,600 net hires



Investments in digital Digitization is at the heart of Unicredit’s strategy and the main objective is to become a true digital bank. The group will finance “this transformation with an increase in total expenditure, totaling 2.8 billion in the period 2022-2024, with clear strategic priorities. There are 2,100 net hires in the Digital & Data program, for a total of 3,600 net new hires, including 1,500 in the business ».

The comment of the CEO Andrea Orcel The new Unicredit Unlocked plan therefore sets the strategic imperatives and financial objectives of the path towards a new season of growth and value creation: the pan-European network of 13 leading banks and the plurality of talents within the group will be united by a common reason for to be, to give our communities the levers for progress ”, declared Andrea Orcel, CEO of Unicredit, commenting on the 2022-2024 strategic plan presented today to the financial community. “We are investing in the digital and data sector and in our business, bringing customers back to the center, defining a new way of working for our employees and pursuing a low-capital model with integrated sustainability at all levels: with this strategy will achieve significantly higher and progressively growing returns for our shareholders, growing our business and maintaining a solid capital position “, he added, underlining that the plan is not limited to the short term, but also prepares the bank for long-term success and stability beyond 2024. “I am proud to lead UniCredit through the next phase of growth and value creation for all our stakeholders and I know we will win, in the right way, together,” he concluded.

Jump to Piazza Affari Sudden take-off of Unicredit in Piazza Affari following the Plan, which provides for a total remuneration of 16 billion to shareholders by 2024, after an uneven start. The stock marks an increase of 4.6% to 12 euros, a value it hasn’t touched since 10 May. The shares of the banking group, which at the start marked + 0.2% and fluctuated on parity before the presentation, jumped to the top of the Ftse Mib.

