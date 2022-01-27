Unicredit opens its doors to 725 young people, including 125 digital experts

Listen to the audio version of the article

Unicredit is preparing for a new generational relay, after an agreement has been reached with Fabi, First, Fisac, Uilca and Unisin which provides for 1,200 voluntary departures, but above all 725 hires of young people and the confirmation of a thousand apprentices. It is therefore 1,725 ​​stable jobs, “or 525 more than the 1,200 exits – underlines a note from Fabi – with 1,200 redundancies and 725 entries, a 60% coverage percentage of service terminations is reached, never reached so far in the banking sector “.

The agreement concerns the employment effects of the ‘Unlocked 2022-2024’ industrial plan and provides for a first block of 950 exits that will be managed with retirements and early retirements, only on a voluntary basis, through the Solidarity Fund, offset by the first 475 hires.

A second exit “window” will then follow for 250 male and female workers, again on a voluntary basis, compensated with 250 entries. 83% of the new entrances will be allocated to the network, that is 600 units, while the remaining 17%, or 125 people, will be assigned to the digital area. The 780 recruitments of the previous “Team 23” business plan have been confirmed, but still to be fulfilled. For Uilca it is important “the operational relaunch of the branches and the confirmation of the group’s centrality in Italy”. From the First CISL they explain that “the union is ready to do its part in this new phase if relations continue to be marked by strategic sharing and the enhancement of the skills of male and female workers”.