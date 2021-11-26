Unicredit peaks, but GS says buy. Upside is stratospheric

Unicredit hit by a violent sell-off despite positive indications from Spread and BTP. Goldman Sachs puts the title in the Conviction List: this is the target.

A frightening end of the week for Unicredit which is experiencing an amplified sell-off that hit the entire Ftse Mib.

Unicredit overwhelmed by a violent sell-off

The stock, after having sold about one and a half percentage points yesterday, thanks to profit taking following three increases in a row, is today overwhelmed by sales.

Unicredit accuses the worst performance in the banking sector and occupies the last position in the basket of the Ftse Mib, with a greater relative weakness compared to the latter.

As we write, the stock is photographed at € 10.67, with a 5.34% drop and lively trading volumes, as more than 12 million shares have been traded on the market so far, against the average of the last 30 days of about 16.5 million.

Unicredit does not follow Spreads and BTPs

Unicredit finds no support in the encouraging indications coming from the bond front

The BTP-Bund Spread falls by 0.31% to 129.9 basis points and strong purchases are poured into BTPs, so much so that the ten-year yield falls by 6.68% to 0.992%.

Unicredit: Goldman Sachs puts it on the Conviction List

Unicredit, however, continues to decline sharply, without any support from the good news coming from Goldman Sachs.

The analysts of the US bank reiterated the “buy” recommendation on the stock and added it to their Conviction List, with a target price of 18.1 euros, a value that implies an upside potential of almost 70% compared to current prices at Piazza Affari.

Unicredit: GS expectations on the new industrial

Ahead of the new business plan coming in December, Goldman Sachs believes the key to the new strategy will be reducing excess capital.

Analysts say their scenario analysis suggests that Unicredit could generate returns of around 65-80% of its market capitalization over the next four years.