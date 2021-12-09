Unicredit Plan, at least 16 billion to shareholders by 2024 – Economy

“Shareholder remuneration of at least 16 billion in total for the period 2021-2024, with annual distribution in line with the organic generation of capital for each respective year of reference. “This is what Unicredit’s strategic plan provides.

For 2022, Unicredit expects a distribution of 3.7 billion euros, relating to the year 2021, consisting of a cash dividend equal to approximately 30% of the underlying net profit and share buybacks for the remainder. The capital distribution for 2022 is expected “in line with or above” that of 2021, “with a progressive increase” starting from 2023. The cash dividend for 2022 is expected at 35% of the net profit and for the years subsequent to at least 35% of the same, with the remainder in share repurchases.

Digitization is at the heart of Unicredit’s strategy andmain goal is to become a true digital bank. The group will finance “this transformation with an increase in total expenditure, 2.8 billion total in the period 2022-2024, with clear strategic priorities. There are 2,100 net recruitments in Digital & Data planned, for a total of 3,600 net new hires, including 1,500 in the business “.

The stock took off on the stock exchange, was frozen on the upside and then readmitted to trading in Piazza Affari, marking a jump of + 6.5% to 12.3 euros.

“This plan is not limited to the short term, but it also prepares us for long-term success and stability, beyond 2024 ” CEO of Unicredit, Andrea Orcel. “I am proud to guide UniCredit through the next phase of growth and value creation for all our stakeholders and I know we will win, in the right way, together,” he adds.