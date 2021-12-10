Unicredit promises 16 billion to shareholders. And flies on the stock market: + 10.8%

Unicredit promises to distribute 16 billion euros to shareholders by 2024 (of which 3.7 in 2022), including dividends (approximately one third) and share buyback plans, and the stock will take off on Piazza Affari until earn 2.7 billion, in terms of capitalization, compared to the day before and to close the session up by 10.8% to 12.8 euros.

Furthermore, as specified by the CEO Andrea Orcel during the presentation of the new business plan, “a remuneration in line with the organic generation of capital for each respective reference year” and which, consequently, does not include capital in excess of the group. At the end of the three-year period, the bank in Piazza Gae Aulenti aims to generate one billion more in terms of revenues (which will go from 16 expected at the end of 2021 to 17), to achieve 1.2 billion more in profits (from 3.3 estimated on 2021 to over 4.5) and to obtain a cost reduction of 500 million in absolute value, through the capitalization of the value that has remained unexpressed in the group so far.

The plan for the three-year period 2022-2024 “Unlocked Unicredit” is based on integrations, economies of scale and on the digital transformation of the institute (investments of 2.8 billion are foreseen in the budget) within an organic growth that does not include shopping. M&A is by no means excluded, but “we will make mergers only if they strengthen us, the excess capital allows it”, Orcel reiterated once again and then pointed out to consider any acquisitions only if they are strategic and increase the value of the group. The CEO glossed over the failure of negotiations with Mps. Talking about a system solution “would be premature and speculative,” he said shortly.

Furthermore, by the end of the plan, 3,600 net hires are expected, of which 2,100 relating to digital and 1,500 to the banking business (1,700 new hires in Italy). Orcel declined to comment, however, on the rumors of 3 thousand further redundancies at group level on a voluntary basis. This part is delegated to the confrontation with the trade unions which began yesterday afternoon. “The concept expressed by the trade unions in all industrial plans is always valid: one hiring every two voluntary exits”, confirmed Lando Maria Sileoni, Fabi national secretary. “For the first time – he added – there is a real plan to relaunch the group, a growth plan based on solid and sustainable economic returns with a non-short-term time perspective”.

As explained by Orcel himself, the objective of the strategy is “to bring our 13 banks to act as a fully integrated group”, with a “centralized management where it produces value” and an operating model that brings key competences internally, so to be able to achieve constant growth in revenues (approximately 2% per year), an acceleration on profitability (the Rote is expected at the end of the plan at 10%, well beyond analysts’ estimates, from the 7% expected in 2021) and to obtain finally, a cost / income ratio of 50% (from the current 56%). In terms of capital, the bank expects a Cet1 capitalization index of 12.5-13% in 2024 (from 13.5-14% estimated on 2021). The objectives surprised analysts who, after having promoted the plan, are hurrying in these hours to revise the estimates on the group. For Citi “Indiana Jones has found the treasure”, while Bnp Paribas headlines “Santa’s buyback and solid targets”, even Kbw which also raises some doubts about aggressive targets and a cost of risk judged low, asks: “Santa Christmas is coming?”.