Unicredit, record cuts in personnel: who risks

As part of the strategic plan that will be officially presented on December 9th, Unicredit would be planning about 3 thousand new cuts to employees. The tightening of contracts would become part of a simplification process that will mainly concern central directions of the credit institution.

The US site reported the news in the last few hours Bloomberg.com, owned by the former New York mayor billionaire of the same name. Pending the formal announcement by the bank, many Italian and European media are already wondering what they will be the times and ways of the provision.

The final numbers are still in the process of revision, as sources point out to the American agency: so far the only certainty appears to be that relating to the geographical area: the cuts will in fact be made both in the branches in Italy than in those present in other foreign countries.

The strategic plan and the few certainties for the future

According to what is learned, the exits will be on a voluntary basis. They will be realized through the use of early retirement and – at the same time as the new staff structure – new hires could also be planned.

The new round of cuts, according to the American news agency, is in addition to 3,900 redundancies deriving from the previous strategic plan and which had already been agreed with the trade unions. Unicredit is currently present in 13 European countries and has approximately 87,000 employees.

After the lack of an agreement for the acquisition of Monte dei Paschi, in these days the bank has also announced the start of a reorganization in the world of joint ventures insurance: Cnp Assurances in fact, it acquired Aviva’s Italian life insurance business, in line with an agreement launched on 4 March 2021.

In particular, it stands out how by virtue of this agreement Cnp Assurances will acquire 51% of the life insurance company Aviva (now 49% owned by Unicredit), which will change its name to become Cnp Vita Assicura (with Cnp the first shareholder).

All the strategies of Andrea Orcel

A few days after the presentation of the new industrial plan, scheduled for 9 December, thus begin to filter some details with respect to the interventions on the employment front decided by the CEO of the company Andrea Orcel.

Born in 1963, the Roman-born banker boasts a respectable curriculum and a career spent at the top of some of the most important credit institutions in Europe. It is he himself who in 1998 orchestrated the merger of the two Italian groups Italian credit And Unicredito, creating what is still the largest bank in our country today.

The following year he personally closed another merger worth 13 billion dollars (11 billion euros) between Banco Bilbao Vizcaya and the Argentaria group, giving rise to the Spanish institute BBVA (very well known internationally for having long been the main sponsor of the Liga, the main football championship in Spain).

In 2012 Orcel joined the management team of the Swiss investment bank UBS, guiding the sales operations. In September 2018, his arrival at the Banco was announced Santander in the role of CEO, but the operation did not go through. He has been CEO of Unicredit since January 27, 2021 (choice ratified on April 15).