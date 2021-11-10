Unicredit, scammed customers: pay attention to this message

In recent days, many Unicredit customers have reported serious scams against them: pay attention to this message

The episodes of phishing to the detriment of users are unfortunately more and more frequent. This is a particular type of scam carried out on the Internet made by misleading the poor unfortunates. It essentially focuses on misleading e-mails. Through a e-mail which appears to come from financial institutions, banks or credit card companies or from websites that require access after registration.

The message urges you to provide your personal information to resolve registration or other problems that are actually non-existent. Generally, a link is attached to the message that only fictitiously refers to the website of the institution in question. Therefore in the event that the user enters their confidential data, these will be in the full availability of ruthless criminals. This time the scam involves the users of theUnicredit, the Italian bank, however, has nothing to do with what is happening. It is therefore important to pay close attention to the phishing message that tries to obtain our credentials.

Scams to Unicredit customers: the offending message

A message is defrauding a large number of customers of the Unicredit, but the communication is not sent by the Italian bank. The aim is to appropriate all the savings of the unsuspecting unfortunate by illegally appropriating ours login credentials. Below is the fake notice that is reaching many users.

“Dear UniCredit customer, with this email we inform you that we have deactivated all online operations with your credit card and the functions of your UniCredit account. This will prevent you from being able to make online payments with your credit card, receive or send money by bank transfer, and much more. To unlock your account and credit card for online payments, you need to confirm some of your information such as your phone number and UniCredit membership code“.