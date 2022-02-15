Unicredit sinks, Banco BPM has appeal. New rumors are emerging

In Piazza Affari, today’s session ended with a sharp decline, in particular for securities in the banking sector which showed greater weakness compared to the Ftse Mib.

Unicredit among the worst of the Ftse Mib

To wear the black jersey in the sector was Unicredit which, after having lost about one percentage point last Friday, after three increases in a row, today was hit by a bad sell-off.

The stock stopped at € 15.026, with a 4.23% sink and over 27 million shares traded, against the average of about 21 million in the last 30 days.

Banco BPM pink jersey among bankers

In the pink jersey among the bankers we find Banco BPM which, after the rally i quai the 10% achieved last Friday, lent its side to some profit taking today, however showing itself much stronger than the Ftse Mib.

Banco BPM ended the session at € 3.528, with a drop of 0.65% and explosive trading volumes, given that almost 47 million shares changed hands, against the monthly average of almost 14 million.

Unicredit: clarifications in relation to recent rumors

Banco BPM and Unicredit remained in the spotlight in the wake of the rumors that emerged in Il Messaggero last Friday regarding a possible Unicredit interest in Banco BPM.

In relation to these rumors, the bank led by Orcel has specified to continue “to evaluate all the strategic options available”, in fact not explicitly denying the rumors.

On the other hand, it is not clear at what point the valuations were, with some newspapers reporting that Unicredit intended to present the documents for the takeover bid to the ECB over the weekend.

Equita SIM points out that any Unicredit move on Banco BPM would have been envisaged as a hostile takeover bid, not having been pre-agreed with the latter’s management.

Unicredit-Banco BPM: policy against marriage?

According to some reconstructions, which hypothesize the leak of news attributable to government sources, an aggregation between Unicredit and Banco BPM could be opposed on the political front, also in light of the lack of agreement between the MEF and Unicredit on the subject Banca Monte Paschi and on which Unicredit that Banco BPM remain potential interlocutors.

Banco BPM: rumor about talks with Credit Agricole Italia

According to what reported by the Messaggero, Giuseppe Castagna, CEO of Banco BPM, would also have had new contacts with his counterpart from Credit Agricole Italia, Maioli, in view of a possible business combination, a defensive move in the face of the possible Unicredit takeover bid. .

Equita SIM reminds that Credit Agricole is a partner of Banco BPM in the joint-venture in consumer credit Agos, as well as having invested around 300 million euros in the purchase of Profamily from Banco BPM in 2019.

Considering the partnerships in progress with Agos and the complementarity of the networks, the hypothesis of a business combination with Credit Agricole would certainly make sense from an industrial point of view.

This would in fact create the second domestic banking group with a national market share of over 12% in terms of branches in front of Unicredit, with a strong presence in northern Italy of around 16% and especially in Lombardy, where it would reach Intesa Sanpaolo with a share of market in the area 20%.

Unicredit and Banco BPM under review by Equita SIM

According to Equita SIM analysts, however, it remains to be assessed how a transaction of this type can be structured and whether or not it can provide for a bonus for Banco BPM shareholders.

This eventuality would instead be guaranteed by a hostile takeover bid by Unicredit.

The experts of the Milanese SIM conclude that the rumors clearly keep the speculative appeal on Banco BPM high.

Pending news, Equita SIM maintains a bullish view on both stocks, with a “buy” recommendation and a target price of 3.7 euros for Banco BPM and 16 euros for Unicredit.