Unicredit subscribes to a sustainable mini-bond from Cantine Ermes for three million euros

UniCredit has signed a bond loan of 3 million euros, with a duration of 7 years, issued by Cantine Ermes and with a Sace guarantee. Cantine Ermes, an Agricultural Cooperative Company founded in Sicily in 1998, has grown to operate today in three regions: Sicily, Veneto and Puglia.

The Cooperative, with the 3 million euro minibond with Sace guarantee, has set itself both environmental and social objectives. Cantine Ermes has chosen Nativa, Regenerative Design Company and the first Benefit Company and B Corp in Europe, as Sustainability Advisor for support in the measurement of its social and environmental impact, in identifying the directions of evolution in the ESG field and in defining sustainability objectives set at the time of issue. The issuing company will be awarded a bonus by UniCredit in the form of a reduction in the coupon rate upon the achievement of these objectives.

“With the Bond Food Mezzogiorno we launched an initiative dedicated to agri-food because the sector plays an important role in the restart of this area of ​​the country”, says Salvatore Malandrino, head of Sicily at UniCredit Italy.

“Our intervention will allow Cantine Ermes to grow on international markets while at the same time achieving ambitious objectives of environmental and social sustainability, which will make the business more competitive in Italy and in the world”, says Mario Melillo, Mid Corporate Center-South manager of Sace .

“The issues of sustainability and not just the environmental one, have been and are the ones that inspire our corporate governance”, remembers the President of Cantine Ermes, Rosario Di Maria.

© All rights reserved