Unicredit superstar: buy on the fly. Dividend will be richer

Unicredit is still the protagonist today, which after yesterday’s double-digit rally continued to attract the attention of the market.

Unicredit still up after Thursday’s double-digit rally

The stock, after closing yesterday’s session with a spectacular rise of almost 11%, today went further, with a much more contained progress.

Unicredit stopped at 12.876 euros, with an increase of 0.59% and very high trading volumes, given that at the end of the session over 34 million shares passed on the market, almost double the average of the last 30 days, equal to approximately 18 million.

Unicredit touches new tops of the year and closes a brilliant week

The stock in intraday reached a maximum of 13.14 euros, marking a new high of the year, closing a brilliant week, with a positive balance of 15.69%.

Unicredit rose a little further in the aftermath of the new industrial plan that convinced the market and analysts with decision.

Unicredit: the pillars of the new strategic plan

Equita SIM wrote today in a note that the new business plan is characterized by higher than expected targets and a significant improvement in the remuneration for shareholders.

The plan is based on the following pillars:

revenue growth driven by a growing focus on capital light and higher return on capital activities;

simplification of operational processes, rationalization of the group structure and harmonization of services, leveraging significant investments in digital;

maintaining a cost of risk under control;

optimization of capital allocation.

Unicredit: Equita SIM comments on the business plan

According to Equita SIM analysts, the improvement of the remuneration policy is the most attractive element of the strategic plan.

The experts particularly appreciate the latter’s particularly rich remuneration policy, based entirely on the generation of capital.

The conservative assumptions on interest rate trends were also appreciated, highlighting that Unicredit already has a good track record in terms of reducing operating costs and the cost of risk, two levers to support the growth in net income entirely in the hands of management.

Analysts also like the focus on business capital light and the growth of fees. Although this is the most ambitious part of the industrial plan, Unicredit enjoys good margins of flexibility, especially on the cost side, to reach the targets.

Unicredit: Equita raises estimates and target price

Equita SIM increased its net profit estimates for the period 2022-2024 on average by 10%, while maintaining margins of prudence on the evolution of commissions and on the cost of risk.

Following the revision of the estimates, of the distributed capital and the rolling of the model to 2023, the analysts reiterated the “buy” recommendation on Unicredit, with a target price raised by 18% to 16 euros, highlighting that by 2022 the total yield, i.e. the yield offered by the dividend and buy-back is approximately 13%.

Unicredit under review by JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan also reviewed the valuation and, on the one hand, reiterated the “overweight” rating, with a target price increased from 15 to 17 euros.

According to the US bank, the new Unicredit plan paves the way for an increase in returns and therefore a potential increase in the dividend.

To appreciate the more generous remuneration policy of Unicredit is also Deutsche Bank which has a “buy” rating, with an improved fair value from 15 to 17 euros.

According to analysts, the objectives of the business plan are based on relatively prudent macro assumptions.

Unicredit: the view of Banca Akros and Bank of America

The colleagues of Banca Akros are also optimistic and recommend accumulating Unicredit in the portfolio, with a target price increased from 13 to 14.7 euros.

Experts point out that remuneration targets have been significantly improved, based on higher profitability and fewer risk-weighted assets.

Objectives that Bank of America has defined as stunning, in the light of which analysts have increased the estimates of eps from 1.31 to 1.55 euros for 2022 and from 1.52 to 1.84 euros for 2023.

The bullish view on Unicredit has been confirmed, with a “buy” recommendation and a revised target price from 13.5 to 17 euros.