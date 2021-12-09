UniCredit, the details of the strategic plan to 2024 and the dividend policy

The new business model will allow a strong organic generation of capital with a significantly greater and progressively growing distribution to shareholders

UniCredit presented the new strategic plan for the three-year period 2022-2024, the first signed by Andrea Orcel.

The business plan aims to optimize the institution’s structure, focusing on a new season of growth and value creation for all shareholders.

In particular, UniCredit aims at grow in the geographical areas where the institute is already active, as well as developing the customer network, transforming the business model and the way it operates.

In addition, the bank plans to achieve economies of scale from the network of banks, through a technological transformation focused on Digital & Data and integrating sustainability in all actions.

Financially, the performance it will be driven by three interconnected levers under full managerial control.

In detail, UniCredit aims for 1.1 billion euros of higher net revenues to bring profitability above the cost of capital, mainly thanks to commissions and a recovery in market share.

In parallel, UniCredit aims at achieve a cost reduction of 0.5 billion euro in absolute value by 2024, net of € 0.6 billion of investments (Digital & Data and business) and of € 0.5 billion of inflation. Furthermore, during the plan, UniCredit will invest 2.8 billion euros in Digital & Data.

In terms of assets, the institution estimates generate capital organically of around 150 basis points per year thanks to profitability growth and a low capital absorption model, optimal capital allocation and active portfolio management driven by RoTE maximization.

Based on these indications, UniCredit also provided i precise financial targets for the period 2021-2024.

The institution aims to close the current financial year with Net revenues over 16 billion euros, to reach 2024 with a turnover of over 17 billion, thanks to the contribution of commissions, estimated at 40% of revenues.

The cost / income ratio it is estimated to be down from 56% to 50%.

Consequently, UniCredit is expected to close the current year with a Net income of over € 3.3 billion, to exceed € 4.5 billion in 2024. For 2022, net profit is expected to exceed € 3.3 billion, essentially unchanged from the latest guidance for 2021, recalculated on the basis of the new definition of net profit.

According to UniCredit management the new business model will allow a strong organic generation of capital with a significantly greater and gradually growing distribution to shareholders, maintaining or exceeding a CET1 ratio of 12.5-13%.

These directions translate a remuneration of shareholders of at least € 16 billion for the period 2021-2024, with annual distribution in line with the organic generation of capital for each respective reference year.

In detail, for 2022 UniCredit expects a distribution of 3.7 billion euros (relating to the 2021 financial year), consisting of a cash dividend equal to approximately 30% of the underlying net profit and share repurchases for the remainder.

Furthermore, based on the assumptions of the plan, the total distribution for the 2022 financial year is expected to be in line with or higher than that for the 2021 budget, with a progressive increase starting from the 2023 financial year. The annual cash dividend relating to the 2022 financial statements is expected to be 35% of the net profit and for the following years to at least 35% of the net profit with the remainder in share repurchases.



