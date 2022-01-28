UniCredit, the financial results of 2021

The institute led by Andrea Orcel had better revenues and net profit than guidance. Some indications on the dividend policy

UniCredit announced the financial results for the 2021 financial year: the institute led by Andrea Orcel recorded revenues and net profit better than guidance.

With reference to dividend policyUniCredit has indicated that the proposed ordinary distribution of 3.75 billion euros, consisting of cash dividends of approximately 1.17 billion and 2.58 billion in buy-backs of treasury shares, will be submitted to the ordinary shareholders’ meeting of the ‘April 8.

UniCredit, the income statements of 2021

The institute led by Andrea Orcel ended 2021 with revenues equal to € 17.95 billion, an increase of 4.8% compared to the € 17.13 billion obtained in the previous year, thanks to income from trading activities and commissions, the combined effect of which amply offset the decrease in the net interest income (-4%), due to lower average volumes of performing loans (-6.3 billion) and interest rates on customers’ performing loans. The revenue figure exceeded the € 17.5 billion of guidance provided by management.

The net operating income, which increased from 2.34 billion to 6.52 billion euros. The cost / income ratio stood at 54.6%.

The underlying net result it was positive for 3.9 billion euros, compared to the underlying net profit of 1.26 billion euros recognized in 2020; the Rnet accounting result it was positive for € 1.54 billion, also following lower adjustments to loans. Also in this case the underlying final result was higher than the guidance provided by management (3.7 billion euros). L’earning per share was 1.58 euros.

UniCredit, what were the analysts’ estimates for 2021

According to the consensus indications of the analysts published on the UniCredit website, the intermediation margin was forecast at 17.72 billion euros (median value), while the net operating result was indicated at 6.24 billion after write-downs on loans for 1.61 billion euros.

The consensus of the analysts indicated a net profit of 1.66 billion euros.

UniCredit, the numbers for the fourth quarter of 2021

UniCredit closed the fourth quarter of 2021 with revenues equal to 4.44 billion euros, an increase of 4.7% compared to the 4.24 billion obtained in the same period of the previous year and unchanged compared to the previous quarter, following the sharp increase in commissions (+ 11.7% ).

The net operating income jumped to 1.15 billion euros (after bad debts of 810 million euros), compared to the red of 278 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

UniCredit ended the quarter with a underlying net profit of 810 million euros, compared to the underlying net profit of 204 million euros recognized in the same period of the previous year; the net accounting result it was negative for € 1.44 billion (red of 1.18 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020), as a result of integration costs of € 1.33 billion and investment losses of € 2.33 billion.

UniCredit, what were the analysts’ estimates for the fourth quarter of 2021

Also according to the consensus indications of the analysts published on the UniCredit website, the intermediation margin was forecast at 4.2 billion euros (median value), while the net operating result was estimated at 865 million after write-downs on loans for 787 million euros.

The consensus of the analysts indicated a quarterly net loss of 1.32 billion euros, as a result of integration costs of 1.2 billion euros and investment losses of 2.3 billion.

The assets of UniCredit at the end of 2021

At the end of 2021 the total financial assets of UniCredit amounted to 805 billion euros, an increase of 7.6% compared to the value at the beginning of the year.

On the same date the gross impaired exposures they amounted to € 16.3 billion (-21.3% Q / Q and -23.4% y / y) leading to a ratio of gross impaired loans to total gross loans of 3.6%.

Always end of 2021 on ratio between net impaired exposures and total net loans it was 1.7%, while the coverage ratio had dropped to 54%.

UniCredit capital ratios at the end of 2021

At the end of 2021 the UniCredit’s CET1 accounting ratio stood at 15.03%, with 6.52 billion of organic generation of capital in 2021; the pro-forma CET1 ratio stood at 14.13%, above the guidance of 13.5-14%.

On the same date the risk weighted assets they had dropped to 322 billion euros.

UniCredit reported that as at 31 December 2021, the book value of the exposures represented by “debt securities” amounted to 114.69 billion euro, of which over 84% concentrated in eight countries; Italy, with 43.12 billion, represented a share of about 38% of the overall total.

UniCredit, the dividend policy

With reference to the dividend policy, UniCredit reported that the ordinary distribution proposal of € 3.75 billioncomposed by cash dividends for about 1.17 billion and for 2.58 billion in rbuybacks of own shareswill be submitted to the ordinary shareholders’ meeting of 8 April.

The management recalled that the cash dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders ‘meeting, while the repurchase of treasury shares is subject to the approval of the supervisory bodies and the shareholders’ meeting. UniCredit intends to initiate the repurchase as soon as possible once the relevant approvals have been obtained.

UniCredit, the indications from the conference call

During the conference call on the accounts of 2021, the CEO of Unicredit, Andrea Orcel, confirmed thetarget to close the current year with an adjusted net profit of over € 3.3 billion.

The manager added that any mergers or acquisitions will not penalize shareholder remuneration plans over the next two years.



