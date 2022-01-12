Unicredit, the stop to the Bitcoin account holder becomes a coincidence. Users: “You will end up like Blockbuster”. The bank specifies: “Transactions not inhibited”

MILAN – Unicredit ends up in the crosshairs of crypto enthusiasts. Object of the dispute: the response sent, in a private chat, to a current account holder by the customer service of Buddybank, the bank “via smartphone” of the banking giant, in which it was assumed that the account would be closed in the case of transactions to a cryptocurrency exchange platform .

To give resonance to the story, in recent days, the publication on Twitter of the dialogue screen between the user and customer service. After explaining that the system can “block payments for security to cryptocurrency trading sites”, the operator recommends: “I do not recommend making payments of this kind because they do not reflect the bank’s policies and this could lead to reports and also when the account is closed “. At that point, the user asks in which section this reference to this policy can be found and is answered that there is no contractual indication, but it is a “Unicredit policy on the management of certain payments that are not currently seen. as safe “.

An exchange that pushes another user of the social network to ask for clarification directly to the Unicredit parent company. The group replies, from its official profile, that “current Group policies prohibit relations with counterparties issuing virtual currencies or acting as exchange platforms “.

A partial confirmation that alerts several cryptocurrency holders who have entrusted their complaints to Twitter. “It’s time to change bank”, writes Roer D. “I’m glad I don’t have an account with you and if I had one I wouldn’t have waited to have it closed because I would have done it”, echoes Mirko G. Others, on the other hand, limit themselves to judging this short-sighted choice: “If you don’t want to end up like BlockBuster, Nokia or Kodak and be remembered in the future with not too much nostalgia, think again about your policies, because this will not stop your customers but will make them run away “.

To the request made by Republic of a clarification of the bank’s position, Unicredit confirmed (also on its social channels) “that it does not currently carry out any investment activities in cryptocurrencies”. As for the specific case, and therefore the possibility of having one’s account closed in the event of operations on crypto trading platforms, he added: “However, it should be clarified that Unicredit absolutely does not inhibit its customers buying and selling transactions in virtual currencies, firm the recommendations on the risks associated with these instruments remain. We apologize for any misunderstanding. “

On its website, under the heading of crypto assets, the institute had already given some indications on its Policy before this case. There it stated that “currently it does not invest in cryptocurrencies (virtual currencies) either on behalf of its clients or on its own. UniCredit offers consultancy and offers various investment products and services based on the characteristics of each client”. There was no mention of possible account closures that operate on virtual assets, but there was a reference to the guidelines of the European Supervisory Authorities “in terms of general risks associated with investments in cryptocurrencies”. In particular, the bank lists three points:

Virtual currencies are high-risk products and are therefore not suitable for investment, savings and / or supplementary pension plans;

Virtual currencies and their exchange, in the event that customers can trade, are not regulated by European Union laws;

Some exchange operations between virtual currencies have been subject to liquidity and operational problems, with customers unable to buy and sell virtual currencies at the time they wanted to do so and / or forced to suffer losses due to price volatility.

“The premise I would like to make is that the cryptocurrency market is something in which you have to move with great caution, especially if you do not have great financial skills”, explains Professor Stefano Cherti, head of banks and insurance companies for the case. ‘National Consumers Union. On the case that has arisen online, he remarks, “probably the indication of closing the account is an extreme measure. I remember however that it is a faculty of the credit institutions to do so, as well as to terminate the contracts by the insurance companies. of the bank is to discourage investment in products it deems dangerous, so it can also put this guideline into practice by closing the accounts “. To protect customers, “he obviously cannot act overnight – concludes Cherti – but must grant sixty days’ notice in order to allow the transfer of the relationship and any debits and credits to another branch. But he must not give a specific reason for the withdrawal from the contract “.