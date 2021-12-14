Unicredit without brakes: focus on AD words. The latest news

In Piazza Affari, the new week started well for Unicredit which continues to attract the attention of the market and in particular of buyers.

Unicredit still rising, among the best in the banking sector

The title, after closing last Friday’s session with a progress of just over half a percentage point, is now up for the third session in a row.

As we write, Unicredit is photographed at 13.02 euros, with an increase of 1.12% and over 13 million shares traded so far, against the average of the last 30 days of around 18.5 million.

The stock remains close to the top of the year updated last Friday at € 13.14, shows more strength than the Ftse Mib and scores the second best performance in the banking sector, confirming the positivity already expressed in the final part of last week .

Unicredit rises again after an effervescent week

Unicredit closed the eighth just ended with a rally of over 15.5%, thanks mainly to the flight last Thursday, when the day ended with a double-digit rally.

The new industrial plan, appreciated by the market and analysts, especially for the greater attention paid to shareholder remuneration, with an improvement in the same, which opens the door to an increase in future dividends, has triggered the race to buy the share. .

Unicrdit helped by good signals from BTP and Spread

Meanwhile, Unicredit continues to benefit from the very encouraging signals coming from the bond market.

The BTP-Bund Spread falls by 0.85% to 128.1 basis points and purchases on BTPs favor a drop in rates, so much so that the ten-year falls by 2.52% to 0.929%.

Unicredit: the interview with the CEO. The key points

Unicredit remains in the spotlight also in the wake of the statements made by the CEO.

In an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore, CEO Orcel retraced the Unicredit strategy outlined with the Business Plan presented on December 9 and the bank’s approach to M&A.

Equita SIM analysts reported the main ideas from the interview, highlighting first of all that Unicredit has room to grow organically in all the markets in which it operates and gain market share, maintaining a disciplined approach and careful risk assessment.

The bank has ample room to exploit economies of scale and leverage its pan-European positioning.

In the interview, the desire to rationalize the bancassurance partnerships was reaffirmed, in order to standardize the product offer and create greater integration between the banking and insurance products offered to customers.

Unicredit: what future in M&A

On the M&A front, Unicredit has indicated that it does not have an urgent need to consider external growth options, but that it will evaluate any opportunities that arise, as long as they meet three prerequisites: strategic coherence, business strengthening, adequate return for shareholders.

The opposition to mergers between banks and insurance companies is explicitly highlighted, thus excluding any possible interest in Generali or in the management of shares. It was also reiterated that Unicredit is not interested in Mediobanca.

Unicredit under review by Equita SIM

Finally, digital is at the center of the strategy defined in the new business plan, with the aim of starting a path that can allow the transformation of Unicredit into a digital bank.

Meanwhile, Equita SIM’s strategy does not change and maintains a “buy” recommendation on the stock, with a target price of 16 euros.