Unicusano examines the crypto boom and reveals its risks

A new infographic by Unicusano, the telematic university Niccolò Cusano based in Rome, reveals something very interesting. It not only examines the reasons for exponential growth Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, which in a very short time marked a 3 trillion dollar boom, but also the potential risks of consumers. Let’s find out what this study discovered about the boom recorded in 2021 by the crypto world.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: a boom that is now worth 3 trillion dollars

Thanks to the new infographic created by Unicusano, in collaboration with his Faculty of Economics, we can better delve into what in just under a year has proved to be a colossal boom. We are talking, as already mentioned, of Bitcoin and others cryptocurrencies. Their relentless advance has moved the bar of their market value from 700 to over 3 trillion dollars in less than a year.

In fact, from the domain of Bitcoin which, until 2013, held 80% of the market, in 2021 its share was reduced to 50%, leaving room for newcomers. We are talking about the cryptocurrencies that have stolen the show from the undisputed queen: Ethereum, which holds 20% of the market, Binance Coin, Tether, Solana, Cardano, XRP, Polkadot, Dogecoin and USD Coin.

The events that prompted this growth

But what drove Bitcoin and the cryptocurrencies? Surely the strong attention that up to now has always increased towards this market. MasterCard, for example, it is already ready to launch a crypto digital wallet, a symptom that – here is the first reason – the services connected to the sector have greatly increased. In addition, nine-zero agreements were signed for the first time sponsorships in the world of sport. Among the most profitable were reported football and basketball.

Then follow some events that have pushed this enormous growth of Bitcoin and, subsequently, other cryptocurrencies. The Unicusano infographic reports:

the debut of the first investment fund passively managed (ETF) on bitcoin futures;

passively managed (ETF) on bitcoin futures; the transformation of Facebook into Half , or the “metaverse”, a virtual reality shared thanks to the internet which, most likely, will also host a digital currency;

, or the “metaverse”, a virtual reality shared thanks to the internet which, most likely, will also host a digital currency; the new billionaires who made their fortune thanks to cryptocurrencies. The names of Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, co-founders of Gemini , a crypto exchange platform with assets at the beginning of 2021 estimated at 1.4 billion dollars each;

who made their fortune thanks to cryptocurrencies. The names of Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, co-founders of , a crypto exchange platform with assets at the beginning of 2021 estimated at 1.4 billion dollars each; El Salvador which was the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.

Unicusano reveals the risks for consumers

Of course there are also gods risks in addition to the success of Bitcoin and others cryptocurrencies. These are insidious dangers for consumers. The infographic created by Unicusano has identified mainly three: