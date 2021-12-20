Unieuro, 38% discount on a Samsung QLED 2021 TV for a few hours

After studying the Unieuro discounts on some LG Smart TVs, let’s go back to analyzing the promotions launched in this area by the well-known chain. In fact, not one is missing discount on a Samsung QLED TV released in 2021.

Going into more detail, the Samsung Series 6 QE50Q60A model is sold at a price of € 579.90 on the official Unieuro portal. From this last website we learn that generally the cost of the product would be 949 euros. It is about a possible saving of 38%, so there is a discount of 369.10 euros. Beware, however, that the promotional initiative will remain active only for a few hours following the publication of this news, as the expiration date is set for 19 December 2021.

The TV involved has a QLED panel from 50 inches with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels). The operating system is Tizen, which has all the smart features of the case. Support for DVB-T2 and DVB-S2 standards is also inevitable. Given the period, this could be an interesting opportunity to put a television of this type under the Christmas tree.

Deepening what is proposed in relation to the product by other major online stores, we noticed that MediaWorld offers the product at 649 euros, while on Amazon Italy the price is equal to 669 euros.