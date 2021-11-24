Unieuro and Black Friday Manà Manà: -22% on thousands of products and -44% on household appliances

Thursday 25th November, on the eve of Black Friday, Unieuro launches an irresistible promo in the store: -22% on thousands of products And -44% on large and small appliances and fixed air conditioners, compared to a minimum spend of 299 euros.

UNIEURO OFFERS

Attention, as already pointed out, the promotion was launched in Unieuro shops, but in the recent past some in-store discounts have also been applied online, so the hope is that at least some offer is also available on the site. Otherwise you will have to go to one of the points of sale, which you can find here.

Speaking of present offers and excluded offers, there are several conditions to read carefully, because they are a bit “convoluted”. Particularly are excluded from this promotion the following products