Unieuro and Black Friday Manà Manà: -22% on thousands of products and -44% on household appliances
Thursday 25th November, on the eve of Black Friday, Unieuro launches an irresistible promo in the store: -22% on thousands of products And -44% on large and small appliances and fixed air conditioners, compared to a minimum spend of 299 euros.
UNIEURO OFFERS
Attention, as already pointed out, the promotion was launched in Unieuro shops, but in the recent past some in-store discounts have also been applied online, so the hope is that at least some offer is also available on the site. Otherwise you will have to go to one of the points of sale, which you can find here.
However, we suggest you subscribe to our Telegram offers channel, because in the event of variations and flash offers we will communicate them first there than on the site for reasons of speed.
Telegram Channel Offers
Speaking of present offers and excluded offers, there are several conditions to read carefully, because they are a bit “convoluted”. Particularly are excluded from this promotion the following products
Console games and software games in preorder, Dyson brand products, Apple, iRobot, AEG, Miele, Liebherr, Foppapedretti, the products featured in the flyer “Manà Manà Black Friday, third episode” valid from November 19th to 25th, the products present in the flyer “Manà Manà Black Friday”, valid from 2 to 11 November, and “Manà Manà Black Friday, second episode” valid from 12 to 18 November, with validity extended until 25 November as indicated by special advertising material displayed on the product , services, telephone top-ups, warranty extensions, books, demo units, gift cards, prepaid cards and subscriptions, orders placed on the wedding lists section of the unieuro.it site and orders placed prior to as of November 25 on the unieuro.it website and on the app, even if collected and paid for at the point of sale. Details and exclusions available in the department.