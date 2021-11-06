Unieuro Black Friday, 21% discount on MacBook Air M1: Office gift

After dealing with the launch of Unieuro’s Black Friday Super Offers, let’s return to focus on the tech promotions launched by the popular chain. Indeed, the latter is proposing one discount for a MacBook Air model with M1 chip.

More precisely, the variant of MacBook Air 13 “that has 7-core GPU, 256GB of SSD and 8GB of RAM is now sold at a price of 959 euros through the official Unieuro portal. ‘last website, previously the cost of the product amounted to € 1,228.99. Therefore, by making a quick calculation, it is possible to understand that the discount is 21%, or 269.99 euros.

In short, this could already be a good opportunity, given that the model involved, originally released in 2020, is currently offered at 969 euros on Amazon Italy (availability is limited, among other things), as well as at 1,159 euros from MediaWorld. However, that’s not all. Indeed, in combination there is Microsoft Office 365: Going into more detail, just add the product to the cart via the Unieuro website to note that included in the aforementioned 959 euros there is also an annual Microsoft 365 Personal subscription, which would generally cost 69.99 euros.

Put simply, if you were considering buying a MacBook and you also need to use the Office suite, it could be your chance.