Unieuro Black Friday flyer November 19-25: new “manà manà” offers with very limited stocks

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
Super deals with the third episode of the Black Friday of the Unieuro flyer! The promo always bears the same name, “Manà manà Black Friday“, but the testimonial changes again: the offers for the week starting from 19 to the November 25, 2021 they are in fact presented by Angela Finocchiaro. Take a look at the gallery col complete flyer that we leave you to follow.

Do not miss the discount dedicated to Samsung Galaxy S21 +, available for only € 699 in very few units, but there are also Redmi Note 10 Pro, iPhone 12, MacBook Air 13 “ and various home automation products, such as Fire TV Stick 2021, Google Nest Mini And Google Nest Hub (2nd generation).

If you are in the mood for online discounts, we also point out that on Amazon Italy a very attractive price is available for the POCO X3 Pro, available for only € 199 on the store. You can take a look by clicking on the following button to go straight to the Amazon page.

