Unieuro Black Friday Grand Finale Flyer! The best of the offers until December 2nd
The Black Friday of the Unieuro flyer finally arrives at “Grand Final“! From today and until December 2, 2021 The biggest offers of this period are available, with so many direct discounts on the best of technology. Take a look directly from the tunnel below.
Among the best discounts we advise you not to miss iPhone 12 Pro to € 899, Redmi 10 to 179 €, Apple Watch Series 7 to € 419, Samsung Galaxy Book at € 549 and above all the TV LG OLED 55A16 from 55 “to € 949, available for only € 849 with the TV Bonus.
In addition, we also point out that on Amazon Italy A very attractive price is available for the POCO X3 Pro, available for only € 199 about, but there are also the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Mi Band 6 in super discount. You can take a look by clicking on the following button to go straight to the Amazon page.
