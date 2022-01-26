Unieuro drops the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet to a peak

Following the in-depth study of some Unieuro offers linked to televisions, we return to focus on a promotion initiated by the well-known chain. In fact, a discount has caused the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet.

More precisely, a timed offer that will remain active until January 27, 2022 (so there are still a few days to take advantage of the promotion at the time of writing) has brought the cost of the device, in the 4 / 64GB Wi-Fi variant, to € 449.90 on the official Unieuro portal. This means there is a possible saving of 30%, or 200 euros, as previously the price of the tablet amounted to 649.90 euros.

By the way, it could be a good offer also by virtue of what is proposed by the other main online stores. In fact, taking a look at what is present on the world of the Web, we learned that MediaWorld would offer this model at 449 euros. However, at the time of writing the product is not available. Furthermore, on Amazon Italy the price is 488 euros through resellers.

In short, it could be a good opportunity for those looking for a tablet of this type. In any case, if you like investigate the product involved, you can do this with our Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE review.